Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Round of 16

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Round of 16

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Round of 16

Single-elimination play at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play begins Saturday in Austin, Texas. The Round of 16 takes place in the morning, with the quarterfinals in the afternoon. We’ll keep tabs on the highlights of Saturday at Austin Country Club via Twitter:

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home