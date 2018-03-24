Match recaps: Quarterfinal round at 2018 WGC-Dell Match Play

Here are the recaps from every match of the quarterfinal round at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club:

Bubba Watson def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 5 and 3

Watson continues to roll after taking down Brian Harman Saturday morning and remains unbeaten on the week with his victory over Aphibarnrat. This match was actually all square through nine, but Watson went on a tear and won four straight holes to begin the back nine. Aphibarnrat made a putt on 14 to keep the match alive but conceded after missing his birdie putt at 15.

Kevin Kisner def. Ian Poulter, 8 and 6

Mercy! Noted Tuesday money game standout Kevin Kisner absolutely smoked Poulter in this one, which featured two of the most intense competitors around. Didn’t quite live up to the billing, as Kisner won five consecutive holes beginning at three. He birdied the par-4 ninth to take a six-hole advantage at the turn and made quick work of Poulter, who had been enjoying a resurgent week in his favorite format. Poulter didn’t win a single hole on the afternoon and managed just four halves. He took out Louis Oosthuizen, 2 and 1, Saturday morning in the round of 16. Kisner beat Matt Kuchar 1 up to advance.

Alex Noren def. Cameron Smith, 4 and 2

Noren is now a perfect 5-0-0 this week in Austin after defeating Smith on the 16th hole. The margin of victory wasn’t huge but Noren led for all 16 holes after going 1 up with a birdie at the first. Down three through six, Smith won the next two holes and battled back to just 1 down at the turn. He didn’t manage any birdies the rest of the way and Noren took advantage with a birdie at 13 to go 3 up on the day. They halved the next two holes before Noren sealed the deal on 16. Noren will face Kevin Kisner Sunday morning in the semifinals.

Justin Thomas def. Kyle Stanley, 2 and 1

Like Noren, Thomas moved to 5-0-0 by outlasting Stanley in the only quarterfinal match to reach the 17th hole. Stanley was in control early and 1 up through five. Thomas evened it up with a birdie at six, but Stanley got one back with a birdie at nine to make it all square. Thomas won the next three holes with two pars and one birdie to seize the momentum and, after a birdie from Stanley at 13 to move to 2 down, the pair halved the remaining four holes to send Thomas into a semifinal match against Bubba Watson.