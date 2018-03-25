Bubba Watson routs Kevin Kisner to win WGC-Dell Match Play

Bubba Watson finished the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play much like he started it – in dominating fashion.

After jumping on Branden Grace early with seven front-nine birdies and turning in a 5-and-3 victory in Wednesday’s first round of group play at Austin (Texas) Country Club, Watson did the same to Kevin Kisner in Sunday’s final, winning the first five holes and earning his second title of the season with a 7-and-6 triumph.

The encore just didn’t require as many birdies from Watson.

Watson, who dispatched Justin Thomas in Sunday morning’s semifinals, 4 and 3, sank a 12-footer for birdie at the opening hole to take a 1-up lead. He didn’t have to make another birdie putt before taking a 5-up lead after five holes. Kisner, a 19-hole winner over Alex Noren in the semifinals, bogeyed four straight holes, not finding a green in regulation during that span and hitting wayward drives on Nos. 3 and 5. (Watson was conceded a 7-footer for birdie at the fifth.)

Kisner pulled his second shot badly left at the par-5 sixth hole, though he did halve the hole after he made a 12-footer for par and Watson missed a speedy 3-footer for his birdie.

But the struggles continued for Kisner as he blocked his tee shot at the par-3 seventh right and had to take relief from a chain-link fence. He missed a long par putt from off the back of the green to drop another hole and fall to 6 down. After halves with pars at Nos. 8 and 9, Watson led 6 up at the turn, the same advantage he held at the same point on Wednesday.

Watson stretched his lead to 7 up a hole later as Kisner drilled a 20-footer to save par at the par-4 10th, only to have Watson make an 11-foot birdie putt on top of his competitor.

Kisner was able to win a hole, though. He birdied the par-3 11th from 35 feet to get back to 6 down.

But a hole later, at the par-5 12th, Watson made a 7-footer for birdie to clinch the match.

The 7-and-6 result was the biggest since the final of this event was reduced to 18 holes from 36 holes in 2011. Tiger Woods beat Stewart Cink, 8 and 7, in 2008, but that was in a scheduled 36-hole final. Jason Day’s 5-and-4 win over Louis Oosthuizen was the previous 18-hole final record.

Watson now has two victories in the last two months. He won the Genesis Open last month at Riviera, his first victory in two years. He had fallen out of the top 100 in the world prior to that win, but now is projected to jump from 39th to back inside the top 25.

This is Watson’s 11th career PGA Tour title and second of the WGC variety.