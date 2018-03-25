Euro Tour power rankings - March 26-April 1

Here are the European Tour power rankings for the week of March 26-April 1, 2018:
10. Rafa Cabrera Bello
Strong Spaniard is performing well on PGA Tour with three top-10 finishes this season, including T-3 in most recent start at WGC-Mexico Championship.
9. Tyrrell Hatton
Reached WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play knockout rounds but lost to Cameron Smith.
8. Paul Casey
Skipped Match Play after friend’s funeral and won’t see action again until Masters.
7. Henrik Stenson
Didn’t fancy match play golf last week but tees it up in Houston ahead of Masters.
6. Sergio Garcia
Surprising loss to Kyle Stanley in Match Play, but he’s got Georgia on his mind.
5. Alex Noren
Reaching Match Play semis will have pleased European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.
4. Jon Rahm
Failed to ignite in Match Play after finishing runner up in 2017.
3. Tommy Fleetwood
Loss to Ian Poulter stopped him advancing to knock-out rounds of Match Play.
2. Justin Rose
Warms up for Augusta by playing Houston Open this week after skipping Match Play.
1. Rory McIlroy
Disappointing Match Play but remains on course for Masters after Bay Hill win.
