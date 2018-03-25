Digital Edition
Euro Tour power rankings - March 26-April 1

Mar 15, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Rory McIlroy hits from a bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Here are the European Tour power rankings for the week of March 26-April 1, 2018:

10. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Strong Spaniard is performing well on PGA Tour with three top-10 finishes this season, including T-3 in most recent start at WGC-Mexico Championship.

9. Tyrrell Hatton

Reached WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play knockout rounds but lost to Cameron Smith.

8. Paul Casey

Skipped Match Play after friend’s funeral and won’t see action again until Masters.

7. Henrik Stenson

Didn’t fancy match play golf last week but tees it up in Houston ahead of Masters.

6. Sergio Garcia

Surprising loss to Kyle Stanley in Match Play, but he’s got Georgia on his mind.

5. Alex Noren

Reaching Match Play semis will have pleased European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.

4. Jon Rahm

Failed to ignite in Match Play after finishing runner up in 2017.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Loss to Ian Poulter stopped him advancing to knock-out rounds of Match Play.

2. Justin Rose

Warms up for Augusta by playing Houston Open this week after skipping Match Play.

1. Rory McIlroy

Disappointing Match Play but remains on course for Masters after Bay Hill win.

