Mar 25, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Bubba Watson of the United States tees off on number 8 playing against Kevin Kisner of the United States during the final round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports

It appears this Houston Open is a swan song (Shackelford)

> BY THE NUMBERS

Mar 17, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Justin Rose hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose seeks to hone iron game, driving in advance of Masters (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 25: Bubba Watson of the United States reacts to his birdie on the first green during his final round match against Kevin Kisner of the United States in the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 25, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PGA: Bubba Watson rolls into Masters, dominates at WGC-Dell Match Play (Kilbridge)

WEB.COM TOUR: Julian Etulain wins Louisiana Open (Kilbridge)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Steve Stricker continues March run with win in Mississippi (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Eun-Hee Ji comes up aces, captures Kia Classic (Nichols)

> GOLF LIFE

Bobby Jones GC gets full-scale reinvention (Kaufmann)

> POWER RANKINGS

Mar 24, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Justin Thomas of the United States loses control of his club as he tees off on number 8 playing against Kyle Stanley of the United States during the fifth round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

20. Hideki Matsuyama

19. Patton Kizzire

18. Rafa Cabrera Bello

17. Patrick Cantlay

16. Tommy Fleetwood

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 26: Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand hits her tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic at the Ocean Club Golf Course on January 26, 2018 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LPGA

10. Michelle Wie

9. Anna Nordqvist

Mar 15, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Rory McIlroy hits from a bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour

10. Rafa Cabrera Bello

9. Tyrrell Hatton

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

Lexi Thompson ANA Inspiration - Final Round

Lexi Thompson can’t escape rules flap in return to ANA Inspiration (Nichols)

> JUNIORS

Rose Zhang wins ANA Junior Inspiration, earns first LPGA major start (Romine)

> COLLEGES

Oklahoma State University Athletics

It’s national title or bust for No. 1 Oklahoma State (Casey)

> MEDIA

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 25: Bubba Watson of the United States celebrates with actor Matthew McConaughey after defeating Kevin Kisner of the United States 7&6 to win during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 25, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dull match play stuck in Tour tedium (Kaufmann)

> THE 19TH HOLE

SAUCIER, MS - MARCH 23: A volunteer holds a sign up to the gallery during the first round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak Golf Course on March 23, 2018 in Saucier, Mississippi. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fan behavior issue won’t take care itself (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

All eyes on Poppie’s Pond in California

So Yeon Ryu ANA Inspiration

> LAST WEEK

RESTORING THE RORY

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 18: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

