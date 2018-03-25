LPGA power rankings - March 26-April 1

Here are the LPGA power rankings for the week of March 26-April 1, 2018:

10. Michelle Wie

She’s trying not to make much of her recent run, but count Wie as a favorite at Mission Hills.

9. Anna Nordqvist

Never finished worse than T-26 in eight starts at the ANA. Game gets stronger every week.

8. Inbee Park

Double-bogey on her last hole masks how well Park played over the weekend in Carlsbad.

7. Jessica Korda

Best finish at ANA, T-11, came last year. Better chances with improved short game.

6. Jin Young Ko

Rookie has yet to finish outside the top 10 in four starts.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Feels her swing is sharp after recent work with instructor Cameron McCormick. She’s close.

4. Sung Hyun Park

First missed cut of Park’s LPGA career at Aviara Golf Club. Took a boatload of putts.

3. Ariya Jutanugarn

Couple of top-10s in her last two starts at ANA. Can’t put much stock in pedestrian finish at Kia.

2. Lexi Thompson

Loves everything about Palm Springs, but she’ll have to fight last year’s demons one more time.

1. Shanshan Feng

Struggled to find consistency at Kia, taking 30 or more putts per day.