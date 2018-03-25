Here is a recap of the PGA Tour Champions 2018 Rapiscan Systems Classic played at Fallen Oak, Biloxi, Miss.

Winner: Steve Stricker

Money: $240,000

Score: 11-under 205

Buzz: It seems Stricker has been walking a little taller ever since 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk announced him last month as a vice captain for the matches in Paris. The 51-year-old shot 4-under 68 in the final round to win by three strokes and capture his second victory of the month. He ended a six-year victory drought at the Cologuard Classic three weeks ago and won again Sunday with birdies on three of his final seven holes. … Billy Andrade finished runner-up at 8 under, while Gene Sauers, Scott Parel, Jesper Parnevik and David McKenzie were T-3 at 7 under. … Glen Day shot the low round of the tournament with a 7-under 65 in the final round to finish T-9 with Bernhard Langer at 5 under. Langer has not won in six starts this season after recording seven victories a year ago.