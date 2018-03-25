Web.com Tour: Julian Etulain wins Louisiana Open

Here is a recap of the Web.com 2018 Tour Chitimacha Louisiana Open, held at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club, Broussard, La.

Winner: Julian Etulain

Money: $99,000

Score: 19-under 265

Buzz: Etulain shot 4-under 67 in the final round to hang on for a two-shot victory. The 29-year-old Argentinian had never won on the Web.com Tour. He had earned his PGA Tour card for 2017 by finishing 16th on the Web.com priority list in 2016. He didn’t perform well enough to stay, but this victory in Louisiana was a good step toward getting back to the Tour in 2019. Entering the week, he’d earned just $23,515 in five starts this season with a T-7 last month at the Panama Championship. … Taylor Moore, 24, shot 8-under 63 in the final round and birdied his last three holes to finish runner-up at 17 under. Justin Lower was third at 15 under, and Michael Johnson and Mark Anderson finished T-4 at 13 under.