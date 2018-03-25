Ian Poulter disappointed after being incorrectly told he was in Masters

What looked like a promising Saturday for Ian Poulter after a splendid morning quickly turned sour. Especially as he was misinformed on an important issue.

Poulter moved through the Round of 16 in the morning at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. But before he played his quarterfinal match Saturday afternoon against Kevin Kisner, the Englishman got some happy news: He was in the Masters field.

Yeah, about that…

Poulter began the week at No. 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Not yet qualified for the Masters, he could get in by putting himself in the OWGR top 50 by the end of the Match Play event. As we noted above, the Englishman was told that he’d qualified for the Masters prior to his quarterfinal match – because he had done enough that projections had him in the OWGR top 50 by week’s end.

Unfortunately, that information turned out to be false: It turns out he needed to win his quarterfinal match before being secured a Masters berth. Poulter would lose in the quarterfinals and is projected to finish the week just outside the top 50. Thus, his Masters bid remains elusive.

Understandably, Poulter was not too pleased.

Just to let you know.. I am not in the Masters, I was told after this mornings round that I was in the Masters by Golf Channel, The Media, @EuropeanTour, 10 minutes before I tee’d off this afternoon I was told sorry points weren’t correct your not in yet. #DisappointingMistake — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 24, 2018

That’s a rough one.

Poulter of course could’ve still sealed a top 50 ranking and a Masters berth – this time for sure – if he defeated Kevin Kisner in the quarterfinals. Instead, Poulter was drubbed, 8 and 6.

Via Golf Channel, here are some of Poulter’s extended post-round comments on the brutal mix-up.

“I should never listen to other people,” Poulter said. “When you finish a round of golf and the press and everybody is telling you you’re in the Masters, and then you get a text message 10 minutes before you tee off to correct everybody, to say, ‘Oh, we’ve made a mistake, actually, no, that was wrong, you’re not in. You need to go and win.’ … Not that that’s an excuse in any form or factor, it’s a little disappointing.”

That’s a frustrating Saturday for sure.

The (small) silver lining is that Poulter’s Masters hopes aren’t dead. If he wins next week’s Houston Open, that would get him into the year’s first major. But the Englishman iterated that he’s not sure if he’d play the event as he needs to wait a couple of days to know if he has the energy to do that.

So Poulter at the Masters is looking like a long shot right now. And we’re guessing that, unlike last year, he’s not in the mood to prank his fans into thinking he earned a last-minute Masters invite.