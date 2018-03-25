Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals

Single-elimination play at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play concludes Sunday in Austin, Texas, and a winner will be crowned. The semifinals take place in the morning, with the final in the afternoon. We’ll keep tabs on the highlights of Sunday at Austin Country Club via Twitter:
Latest
Women 21m ago
Player diary: Georgia's Jillian Hollis details her winning fight through injury
Georgia junior Jillian Hollis returns as a player blogger for Golfweek.com for the 2017-18 college season. She posted three player (…)
Quick Shots 1hr ago
Ian Poulter disappointed after being incorrectly told he was in Masters
What looked like a promising Saturday for Ian Poulter after a splendid morning quickly turned sour. Especially as he was misinformed on an (…)
LPGA Tour 12hr ago
Three share 54-hole lead at Kia Classic after Cristie Kerr falls back
CARLSBAD, Calif. – What could’ve been a Cristie Kerr walkover has turned into a shootout at the Kia Classic. Kerr’s five-shot lead (…)
PGA Tour 16hr ago
Brice Garnett takes 54-hole lead at Corales Puntacana Championship
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Brice Garnett took a six-stroke lead into the wind Saturday in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club (…)
PGA Tour 17hr ago
Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson among semifinalists at WGC-Dell Match Play
We’re down to the final four at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The single-elimination stage at Austin Country Club commenced (…)
LPGA Tour 17hr ago
LPGA rookie Kassidy Teare is living her dream at the Kia Classic
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Kassidy Teare grew up 10 minutes from Aviara Golf Club. She’d get lessons on the range here from Ted Norby and (…)
PGA Tour 18hr ago
Match recaps: Quarterfinal round at 2018 WGC-Dell Match Play
Here are the recaps from every match of the quarterfinal round at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club: • • • (…)
Quick Shots 21hr ago
Graham DeLaet says he's not a fan of round-robin Match Play format
Graham DeLaet may not be at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but he still has his thoughts on the event. The Canadian last played in (…)
PGA Tour 23hr ago
Match recaps: Round of 16 at 2018 WGC-Dell Match Play
Here are the recaps for every match from the Round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club: • • • (…)
PGA Tour 1d ago
Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Quarterfinals
Single-elimination play at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play begins Saturday in Austin, Texas. The Round of 16 takes place in the (…)
Comments