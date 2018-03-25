Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals

Single-elimination play at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play concludes Sunday in Austin, Texas, and a winner will be crowned. The semifinals take place in the morning, with the final in the afternoon. We’ll keep tabs on the highlights of Sunday at Austin Country Club via Twitter:

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home