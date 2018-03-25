Match recaps: Semifinals at 2018 WGC-Dell Match Play

Here are the recaps for the semifinals matches at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club:

• • •

Bubba Watson def. Justin Thomas, 3 and 2

Justin Thomas will have to wait to be World No. 1. If Thomas could’ve won this match, he would ascend to the top. But Watson denied him. Bubba won the opening hole with a birdie, and led the entire match. A birdie-eagle run at Nos. 5-6 put him well in front, as he was 3 up after draining a 25-footer for eagle at the sixth. Thomas won Nos. 7 and 9 to move just 1 down, but Watson won the 10th with a birdie to push back 2 up. Thomas hit his second shot in the water at the par-5 12th, allowing Watson to win the hole with par. Watson remained 3 up after halves at Nos. 13-15. Watson had 3 feet for birdie at No. 16 while Thomas was faced with a 22-footer. Thomas had to drain his birdie putt to have any chance, and he did. But Watson then cleaned up for birdie to halve the hole and seal a 3-and-2 win. He’s now onto the final.

