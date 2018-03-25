PGA Tour power rankings - March 26-April 1

Here are the PGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 26-April 1, 2018:

20. Hideki Matsuyama

Still shaking off rust in his return from a wrist injury. Tied for 49th at Bay Hill and then went 1-2 at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

19. Patton Kizzire

Two-time winner this season, but he’s missed two of his last three cuts and went 1-2 in Austin.

18. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Made his first start since Mexico, where he was T-3, and went 1-2 at Match Play. Will play Houston Open this week.

17. Patrick Cantlay

Went 2-1 in Austin to lose his group to Cameron Smith. Will make his return to Augusta in two weeks for his first Masters since he was low amateur in 2012.

16. Tommy Fleetwood

Posted 2-1 record in Austin and while he’s played nicely this season, he still only has one top-10 on the PGA Tour to show for it.

15. Rickie Fowler

Will play Houston Open after skipping match play, and will try for his first top-10 since Kapalua.

14. Rory McIlroy

Followed his win at Arnie’s Place with a disappointing 1-2 record in group play in Austin.

13. Jordan Spieth

Went 2-1 at match play, but a loss to Patrick Reed kept him from the knockout stage. Two MCs this year hurt his stock.

12. Brian Harman

Went 2-0-1 to win his group at match play and beat McIlroy convincingly to do so. His five top-5 finishes this season still leads the Tour.

11. Paul Casey

In his first start since Valspar win, Casey nearly won his group at match play before losing a playoff to Kyle Stanley.

10. Bubba Watson

Looked impressive in winning the match play, especially his rout of Kevin Kisner in the final. Has two wins in last four starts.

9. Tiger Woods

Has gone 12th, T-2 and T-5 in his last three starts. Will enter the Masters as one of the favorites.

8. Jon Rahm

Slipping after an 0-2-1 performance in Austin. Has no top-10s since win at CareerBuilder.

7. Alex Noren

Bounces back from T-36 showing at Bay Hill by going 3-0 in group play and placing third at Match Play.

6. Sergio Garcia

Went T-7, fourth in two starts before becoming a father, and then advanced to the Round of 16 in Austin after going 3-0 in group play.

5. Jason Day

Followed T-22 finish at API with 1-2 showing in match play, but still has 13 consecutive top-27 finishes in stroke-play events.

4. Phil Mickelson

Didn’t advance to knockout stage of match play, but did go 2-1 and enters his final Masters tune-up in Houston with four straight top-6 finishes in stroke-play events, including a win.

3. Justin Rose

Skipped match play, but is regaining momentum just in time for Augusta with third at Bay Hill and T-5 at Valspar. Will play in Houston.

2. Dustin Johnson

A year after rolling to the match-play title, Johnson went 0-3 in Austin. Still has a win and four other top-10s this season.

1. Justin Thomas

Nearly supplanted DJ as World No. 1, but settled for a fourth-place finish at Match Play.