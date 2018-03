Here are the major professional golf events for the week of March 26-April 1, 2018.

PGA Tour

What: Houston Open

When: March 29-April 1

Where: Golf Club of Houston, Humble, Texas

LPGA

What: ANA Inspiration

Where: March 29-April 1

When: Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Web.com Tour

What: Savannah Golf Championship

When: March 29-April 1

Where: Landings Club (Deer Creek), Savannah, Ga.