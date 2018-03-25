Rose Zhang wins ANA Junior Inspiration, earns first LPGA major start

Rose Zhang will stick around Rancho Mirage, Calif., for another week.

The 14-year-old from Irvine, Calif., won the ANA Junior Inspiration on Sunday at Mission Hills Country Club to earn an exemption into this week’s ANA Inspiration, which will be held on the same property.

The start not only will be Zhang’s first major appearance but also her first on the LPGA.

Zhang entered Sunday’s final round at Mission Hills’ Dinah Shore Tournament Course trailing 36-hole leader Ashley Menne by three shots. With the course set up as it will be for the LPGA’s first major, Zhang was one of just three players in the 48-player field to shoot under par.

Menne closed in 73, bogeying two of her last three holes, to finish second at 6 under, a shot behind Zhang’s 7-under mark. Yujeong Son also bogeyed two of her final three holes to shoot 73 and ended up third at 5 under. Both held the lead at one point on the back nine Sunday.

As for Zhang, she made just one bogey, on her first hole, and birdied the par-5 18th to lock up the final amateur exemption into the women’s ANA. (In all, seven amateurs will compete this week at Mission Hills.)

Zhang, the top-ranked Class of 2021 golfer in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Girls Rankings, won the Girls Junior PGA Championship last summer but had yet to win an AJGA invitational until Sunday. Last year at the ANA Junior, she shot 74-79-74 to finish T-22.

She’s a different player this time around, and she’s ready to test her game against the world’s best. Luckily for the teenager, she won’t have to travel far. Gwk