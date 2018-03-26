2018 Masters field list, and how each player qualified

Here is a look at the current field list for the 2018 Masters Tournament, which will take place April 5-8 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Players are listed in the first category in which they are eligible. If a player is exempt because of multiple categories, those are listed in parentheses.

The current field number is 87 (*Brooks Koepka doesn’t plan to play but has yet to officially withdraw):

Category 1: Masters Tournament champions (Lifetime)

Angel Cabrera (1)

Fred Couples (1)

Sergio Garcia (1, 16, 17)

Trevor Immelman (1)

Zach Johnson (1, 3, 17)

Bernhard Langer (1)

Sandy Lyle (1)

Phil Mickelson (1, 3, 17)

Larry Mize (1)

Mark O’Meara (1)

Jose Maria Olazabal (1)

Charl Schwartzel (1, 11, 17)

Adam Scott (1, 11, 17)

Vijay Singh (1)

Jordan Spieth (1, 2, 3, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17)

Bubba Watson (1)

Tom Watson (1)

Mike Weir (1)

Danny Willett (1)

Tiger Woods (1)

Ian Woosnam (1)

Category 2: U.S. Open champions (Five-year exemption)

Justin Rose (2, 11, 15, 16, 17)

Martin Kaymer (2)

Dustin Johnson (2, 15, 16, 17)

Brooks Koepka (2, 11, 12, 16, 17)*

Category 3: British Open champions (Five-year exemption)

Rory McIlroy (3, 4, 11, 13, 17)

Henrik Stenson (3, 15, 17)

Category 4: PGA champions (Five-year exemption)

Jason Dufner (4, 15, 16, 17)

Jason Day (4, 5, 16, 17)

Jimmy Walker (4)

Justin Thomas (4, 15, 16, 17)

Category 5: Players Championship winners (Three-year exemption)

Rickie Fowler (5, 11, 16, 17)

Si Woo Kim (5, 17)

Category 6: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

Doc Redman (6)

Doug Ghim (6)

Category 7: Current British Amateur champion

Harry Ellis (7)

Category 8: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Yuxin Lin (8)

Category 9: Current Latin America Amateur champion

Joaquin Niemann (9)

Category 10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Matt Parziale (10)

Category 11: Top 12 finishers (including ties) in previous year’s Masters

Matt Kuchar (11, 13, 16, 17)

Thomas Pieters (11, 17)

Paul Casey (11, 16, 17)

Kevin Chappell (11, 15, 16, 17)

Ryan Moore (11)

Hideki Matsuyama (11, 12, 15, 16, 17)

Russell Henley (11, 16, 17)

Category 12: Top 4 finishers (including ties) in previous year’s U.S. Open

Brian Harman (12, 15, 16, 17)

Tommy Fleetwood (12, 17)

Category 13: Top 4 finishers (including ties) in previous year’s British Open



Haotong Li (13)

Rafa Cabrera Bello (13, 17)

Category 14: Top 4 finishers (including ties) in previous year’s PGA Championship

Francesco Molinari (14, 17)

Patrick Reed (14, 16, 17)

Louis Oosthuizen (14, 17)

Category 15: Winners of non-opposite-field PGA Tour events in past year

Wesley Bryan (15)

Billy Horschel (15)

Kevin Kisner (15, 16, 17)

Daniel Berger (15, 16, 17)

Kyle Stanley (15, 16, 17)

Xander Schauffele (15, 16, 17)

Bryson DeChambeau (15)

Jhonattan Vegas (15, 16, 17)

Marc Leishman (15, 16 17)

Brendan Steele (15, 17)

Pat Perez (15, 16, 17)

Patrick Cantlay (15, 16, 17)

Patton Kizzire (15)

Austin Cook (15)

Ted Potter Jr. (15)

Category 16: Qualifiers for 2017 Tour Championship

Tony Finau (16)

Jon Rahm (16, 17)

Webb Simpson (16, 17)

Gary Woodland (15, 16)

Adam Hadwin (16)

Charley Hoffman (16, 17)

Category 17: Top 50 in final Official World Golf Ranking of 2017

Tyrrell Hatton (17)

Alex Noren (17)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (17)

Branden Grace (17)

Ross Fisher (17)

Yuta Ikeda (17)

Bernd Wiesberger (17)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (17)

Category 18: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking after WGC-Dell Match Play

​Dylan Frittelli (18)

​Satoshi Kodaira (18)

​Cameron Smith (18)

Chez Reavie (18)

Special exemption