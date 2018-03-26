2018 Masters field list, and how each player qualified

Here is a look at the current field list for the 2018 Masters Tournament, which will take place April 5-8 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Players are listed in the first category in which they are eligible. If a player is exempt because of multiple categories, those are listed in parentheses.
The current field number is 87 (*Brooks Koepka doesn’t plan to play but has yet to officially withdraw):
Category 1: Masters Tournament champions (Lifetime)
- Angel Cabrera (1)
- Fred Couples (1)
- Sergio Garcia (1, 16, 17)
- Trevor Immelman (1)
- Zach Johnson (1, 3, 17)
- Bernhard Langer (1)
- Sandy Lyle (1)
- Phil Mickelson (1, 3, 17)
- Larry Mize (1)
- Mark O’Meara (1)
- Jose Maria Olazabal (1)
- Charl Schwartzel (1, 11, 17)
- Adam Scott (1, 11, 17)
- Vijay Singh (1)
- Jordan Spieth (1, 2, 3, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17)
- Bubba Watson (1)
- Tom Watson (1)
- Mike Weir (1)
- Danny Willett (1)
- Tiger Woods (1)
- Ian Woosnam (1)
Category 2: U.S. Open champions (Five-year exemption)
- Justin Rose (2, 11, 15, 16, 17)
- Martin Kaymer (2)
- Dustin Johnson (2, 15, 16, 17)
- Brooks Koepka (2, 11, 12, 16, 17)*
Category 3: British Open champions (Five-year exemption)
- Rory McIlroy (3, 4, 11, 13, 17)
- Henrik Stenson (3, 15, 17)
Category 4: PGA champions (Five-year exemption)
- Jason Dufner (4, 15, 16, 17)
- Jason Day (4, 5, 16, 17)
- Jimmy Walker (4)
- Justin Thomas (4, 15, 16, 17)
Category 5: Players Championship winners (Three-year exemption)
- Rickie Fowler (5, 11, 16, 17)
- Si Woo Kim (5, 17)
Category 6: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up
- Doc Redman (6)
- Doug Ghim (6)
Category 7: Current British Amateur champion
- Harry Ellis (7)
Category 8: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
- Yuxin Lin (8)
Category 9: Current Latin America Amateur champion
- Joaquin Niemann (9)
Category 10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
- Matt Parziale (10)
Category 11: Top 12 finishers (including ties) in previous year’s Masters
- Matt Kuchar (11, 13, 16, 17)
- Thomas Pieters (11, 17)
- Paul Casey (11, 16, 17)
- Kevin Chappell (11, 15, 16, 17)
- Ryan Moore (11)
- Hideki Matsuyama (11, 12, 15, 16, 17)
- Russell Henley (11, 16, 17)
Category 12: Top 4 finishers (including ties) in previous year’s U.S. Open
- Brian Harman (12, 15, 16, 17)
- Tommy Fleetwood (12, 17)
Category 13: Top 4 finishers (including ties) in previous year’s British Open
- Haotong Li (13)
- Rafa Cabrera Bello (13, 17)
Category 14: Top 4 finishers (including ties) in previous year’s PGA Championship
- Francesco Molinari (14, 17)
- Patrick Reed (14, 16, 17)
- Louis Oosthuizen (14, 17)
Category 15: Winners of non-opposite-field PGA Tour events in past year
- Wesley Bryan (15)
- Billy Horschel (15)
- Kevin Kisner (15, 16, 17)
- Daniel Berger (15, 16, 17)
- Kyle Stanley (15, 16, 17)
- Xander Schauffele (15, 16, 17)
- Bryson DeChambeau (15)
- Jhonattan Vegas (15, 16, 17)
- Marc Leishman (15, 16 17)
- Brendan Steele (15, 17)
- Pat Perez (15, 16, 17)
- Patrick Cantlay (15, 16, 17)
- Patton Kizzire (15)
- Austin Cook (15)
- Ted Potter Jr. (15)
Category 16: Qualifiers for 2017 Tour Championship
- Tony Finau (16)
- Jon Rahm (16, 17)
- Webb Simpson (16, 17)
- Gary Woodland (15, 16)
- Adam Hadwin (16)
- Charley Hoffman (16, 17)
Category 17: Top 50 in final Official World Golf Ranking of 2017
- Tyrrell Hatton (17)
- Alex Noren (17)
- Matthew Fitzpatrick (17)
- Branden Grace (17)
- Ross Fisher (17)
- Yuta Ikeda (17)
- Bernd Wiesberger (17)
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat (17)
Category 18: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking after WGC-Dell Match Play
- Dylan Frittelli (18)
- Satoshi Kodaira (18)
- Cameron Smith (18)
- Chez Reavie (18)
Special exemption
- Shubhankar Sharma
