Club: Ben Hogan Edge irons

Price: $735 (4-PW)

Specs: Forged, hollow-bodied irons

Available: March 26

Goal

Thirty years after the original Edge irons were released, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company is re-introducing a classic-looking iron that has hidden game-improvement features.

The Scoop

Ben Hogan irons long have been synonymous with forged blades that were cherished by purists, but most golfers could never use them properly because they lacked forgiveness and distance enhancement. So 30 years ago, the first Edge irons were produced, combining the classic Hogan look with perimeter weighting, which made them more forgiving and playable.

Utilizing some modern manufacturing techniques, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company is set to release a new version of the Edge irons.

Forged from stainless steel, the new Edge irons are constructed by laser welding the hosel and back section of the heads to a forged face. By opting for a two-piece construction, designers were able to hide extra weight around the perimeter of the heads. That boosts the Edge’s stability and increases forgiveness.

The hollow-bodied construction also allowed designers to make the faces of the long irons thinner, so they flex more at impact for increased ball speed and distance. The faces of the mid- and short irons are slightly thicker to enhance control on approach shots and amplify feel.

To make the Edge irons work through the turf more effectively, Hogan designed them with a V-Sole that combines a high-bounce leading edge that has been pre-worn with a trailing edge with low bounce. It is designed to minimize digging and help golfers maintain speed through the hitting area.

Ben Hogan Edge irons will not be available in stores but are available for demo or purchase at BenHoganGolf.com.