Bubba Watson likely clinches Ryder Cup berth with Match Play win

After winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday, Bubba Watson made one thing very clear.

“I hope Jim Furyk is watching, because I really want to play in France,” Watson said. “I want to be a vice captain, but I’d rather play.”

Watson, of course, was referring to the Ryder Cup, which he missed out on competing in two years ago before agreeing to serve as one of Davis Love III’s assistants at Hazeltine. When the biennial matches take place in Paris this fall, Watson, who has played on three Ryder Cup teams (2010, ’12 and ’14) likely won’t have to worry about not playing.

His second win in as many months pushed him from 11th to third in the latest U.S. Ryder Cup standings, all but cementing his place on the 12-man team that will be captained by Furyk this September at Le Golf National. The top 8 players automatically qualify while Furyk will have four captain’s picks.

Here’s a look at the top 15 players in the U.S. standings (Tiger Woods, by the way, is 27th):