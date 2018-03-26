Cameron Smith, 3 others receive Masters invites via OWGR

Cameron Smith was among four players who received Masters invitations on Monday via the final cutoff for the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 24-year-old Australian, who tied for 55th at the 2016 Masters, was ranked 50th entering the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Smith then won his group, advancing to the Round of 16, and jumped six spots to No. 46.

Satoshi Kodaira (No. 46), Dylan Frittelli (No. 47) and Chez Reavie (No. 48) are the other three additions to next week’s field at Augusta National. Reavie, who has climbed from No. 95 at the start of the year thanks to a pair of runner-up finishes, has played the Masters three times, missing the cut in each try. Kodaira and Frittelli will be making their Masters debuts next week.

There is one potential exemption remaining into the 86-player field and that will go to the winner of this week’s Houston Open, considering the winner isn’t already eligible.

No. 51 Ian Poulter, No. 60 Charles Howell III, No. 62 Peter Uihlein, No. 63 James Hahn and No. 67 Luke List are among the highest ranked players in the Houston field who aren’t already exempt for the Masters.