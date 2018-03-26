The Ryder Cup will return to Minnesota in 2028 and be contested at Hazeltine National Golf Club, the site of Team USA’s 17-11 victory in 2016.

The move was announced Monday via the Ryder Cup’s various social media feeds:

We’ve got some news… pic.twitter.com/y6gaYajPCZ — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) March 26, 2018

The 2018 Ryder Cup matches will be played from Sept. 28-30ont the Albatross Course at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, which is near Paris.

Rich Beem won the PGA Championship at Hazeltine in 2002 in spite of a Tiger Woods charge that saw Woods birdie the last four holes. In 2009, Y.E. Yang won the PGA Championship on the same course.