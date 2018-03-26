Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Ryder Cup returns to Hazeltine in 2028

The Ryder Cup will return to Minnesota in 2028 and be contested at  Hazeltine National Golf Club, the site of Team USA’s 17-11 victory in 2016.

The move was announced Monday via the Ryder Cup’s various social media feeds:

The 2018 Ryder Cup matches will be played from Sept. 28-30ont the Albatross Course at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, which is near Paris.

Rich Beem won the PGA Championship at Hazeltine in 2002 in spite of a Tiger Woods charge that saw Woods birdie the last four holes. In 2009, Y.E. Yang won the PGA Championship on the same course.

