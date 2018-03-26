Tiger remains Masters betting favorite; Bubba's odds improve

While some people consider Bubba Watson the favorite to win next week’s Masters after Watson posted his second win in two months Sunday at the WGC-Dell Match Play, Watson wants none of that talk.

“You can’t pick favorites,” Watson said. “And no, I’m not a favorite; I’m going to definitely say that. I’m not a favorite. I don’t want anybody to talk to me that week, let me just focus on what I’ve got to do.”

Turns out, Las Vegas agrees with Watson. The latest Masters odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook have Watson at 16-1, which puts the two-time Masters champ even with Phil Mickelson and Jason Day, and behind Jordan Spieth (12-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1), Dustin Johnson (10-1), Justin Thomas (10-1) and the favorite, Tiger Woods (9-1).

Watson opened betting last August at 40-1. He was 25-1 entering the Match Play.

Here is a look at the odds for some of the top players to win the Masters: