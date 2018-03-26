Tiger Woods commits to play The National this summer

There will be no 11th-hour commitment by Tiger Woods to his foundation’s summer PGA Tour tournament, The National. Woods committed Monday to play in the June 28-July 1 event at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms in Potomac, Md. The tournament benefits Woods’ charitable foundation.

“I am really looking forward to being back in the D.C. area this summer playing in The National,” Woods said in a release. “As a two-time champion of this event benefiting my foundation, The National has always been a special event for me.”

Woods has won The National twice, in 2009 and ’12, but hasn’t played it since 2015 when he tied for 18th at Congressional.

Now ranked 104th in the Official World Golf Ranking, Woods has put together two straight top-5 finishes entering next week’s Masters. He tied for second at the Valspar Championship before sharing fifth last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Woods, 42, has made six worldwide starts since returning in December from a spinal fusion last April. He has finished in the top 25 in five of them, including four top-12s.