Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Houston Open

Brentley Romine

Steve Stricker. Has already won twice on the PGA Tour Champions this season and has four career top-11 finishes in Houston. DraftKings bargain: Chris Stroud ($7,000). This event means a lot to him as a Houston native. He'll be playing inspired and will have everyone cheering him on.

Fade: Brandt Snedeker. Has missed the cut in all four trips to Houston prior to this year.

Kevin Casey