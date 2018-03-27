Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Houston Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Houston Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Justin Rose. Has finished in the top 5 in two straight starts and has had success in Houston. Has the game to win here and also next week at Augusta National.
- Also like: Daniel Berger. High on Berger this week. He has two straight top-5 finishes in Houston and his putter is much improved this season.
- Sleeper: Steve Stricker. Has already won twice on the PGA Tour Champions this season and has four career top-11 finishes in Houston.
- DraftKings bargain: Chris Stroud ($7,000). This event means a lot to him as a Houston native. He’ll be playing inspired and will have everyone cheering him on.
- Fade: Brandt Snedeker. Has missed the cut in all four trips to Houston prior to this year.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Matt Kuchar. Certainly not chalk here, but not far off. Kuchar easily could’ve won this event in 2014 and has a couple other top 10s here. He hasn’t played well at this event recently, but overall he seems to like this layout. Kuch played well last week in Austin, too, probably better than an impressive Round-of-16 showing. A combo of some good vibes here.
- Also like: Charles Howell III and Tony Finau. Strike while the iron is hot. CHIII got top 15s at Bay Hill and in Austin and has a strong track record in Houston with three top 10s. Finau has no strong performances in Houston, but he’s been so good much of this season. If he’s playing even decent, it’s basically a guaranteed top 20. Not a bad guy to roll with.
- Sleeper: Kevin Streelman. A pretty unremarkable record in Houston, but Streelman has been remarkably consistent this season. He’s missed just one cut in 12 starts. He posted a solo sixth at Pebble, but another high finish is only a matter of time.
- DraftKings bargain: Shawn Stefani ($6,800). He’s missed the cut here the last two years, but the prior two produced a fifth and a T-25. Stefani has shown he can produce great play at this event, and he’s coming off a top 15 in the Dominican Republic.
- Fade: Russell Henley. His play of late has been uninspiring. I just don’t see a lot to like for the defending champ.
