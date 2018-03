Have you seen other golfers using alignment rods at the driving range and wondered what they’re all about? Gary Gilchrist, head of Swing-U instruction and the first teacher to have three pros ascend to No. 1 in the world rankings in the same year, shows you the advantages of using alignment rods to square your body and club face to the ball.

