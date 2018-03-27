Julian Suri wins Monday qualifier for Houston Open

Julian Suri, the 72nd-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, will have one more chance to qualify for the Masters.

Suri, the 26-year-old Duke product who won on the European Tour last season, medaled at the Monday qualifier for the Houston Open at Woodforest Golf Club in Montgomery, Texas. He shot 7-under 64 to win by two shots.

He was one of four qualifiers for this week’s Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston. Zach Cabra, Ryan Baca and Dawie Van Der Walt also qualified.

Cabra played his college golf at Sam Houston State. Baca is from Houston and played collegiately at Baylor.

Van Der Walt is a former PGA Tour member who has won twice on each of the European, Web.com and Sunshine tours. He is from South Africa but attended Lamar University. He also lives in The Woodlands, Texas, just north of Houston. His home was destroyed in Hurricane Harvey last August.