Masters 2018 long-range weather forecast includes rain, thunderstorms

We are nine days away from the first round of the 2018 Masters. And we are five days from the official start of Masters week, Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt Finals at Augusta National.
As of now, the early-week weather forecast calls for some clouds and maximum temperatures in the high 70s. However, rain and thunderstorms are expected once the competition begins, with the worst day projected to be Friday when there is an 80-percent chance of rain and thunderstorms are expected.
Last year, Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest was rained out, but the tournament itself experienced no delays because of weather. There was some wind, but come Sunday conditions were near perfect.
There is still plenty of time for the forecast to change for this year, too. For now, though, here is the full forecast for Masters week, per weather.com, as of Tuesday afternoon:
SUNDAY
- Partly Cloudy
- Low/High temperature: 56/77
- Rain chance: 10 percent
- Wind: SW 8 mph
- Humidity: 54 percent
MONDAY
- Partly Cloudy
- 54/74
- 20 percent
- SSW 9 mph
- 60 percent
TUESDAY
- Mostly Cloudy
- 58/77
- 10 percent
- S 8 mph
- 47 percent
WEDNESDAY
- Showers
- 52/69
- 40 percent
- W 9 mph
- 69 percent
THURSDAY
- Showers
- 51/68
- 60 percent
- NE 8 mph
- 66 percent
FRIDAY
- Thunderstorms
- 49/71
- 80 percent
- NW 7 mph
- 52 percent
SATURDAY
- AM Showers
- 49/70
- 40 percent
- ENE 8 mph
- 50 percent
SUNDAY
- AM Showers
- 51/68
- 40 percent
- E 9 mph
- 48 percent
