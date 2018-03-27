Masters 2018 long-range weather forecast includes rain, thunderstorms

We are nine days away from the first round of the 2018 Masters. And we are five days from the official start of Masters week, Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt Finals at Augusta National.

As of now, the early-week weather forecast calls for some clouds and maximum temperatures in the high 70s. However, rain and thunderstorms are expected once the competition begins, with the worst day projected to be Friday when there is an 80-percent chance of rain and thunderstorms are expected.

Last year, Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest was rained out, but the tournament itself experienced no delays because of weather. There was some wind, but come Sunday conditions were near perfect.

There is still plenty of time for the forecast to change for this year, too. For now, though, here is the full forecast for Masters week, per weather.com, as of Tuesday afternoon:

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Low/High temperature: 56/77

Rain chance: 10 percent

Wind: SW 8 mph

Humidity: 54 percent

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

54/74

20 percent

SSW 9 mph

60 percent

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

58/77

10 percent

S 8 mph

47 percent

WEDNESDAY

Showers

52/69

40 percent

W 9 mph

69 percent

THURSDAY

Showers

51/68

60 percent

NE 8 mph

66 percent

FRIDAY

Thunderstorms

49/71

80 percent

NW 7 mph

52 percent

SATURDAY

AM Showers

49/70

40 percent

ENE 8 mph

50 percent

SUNDAY