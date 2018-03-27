Original Penguin returning to golf in style

ORLANDO – Original Penguin made its golf debut in 1955. More than 60 years later, it is relaunching its golf line.

The brand was a staple in pro shops and on Tour pros through the 1980s. Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player all wore Original Penguin at some point in their playing careers. Palmer was among the first to appear in advertising for the brand’s maiden golf polo.

But in the last decade or two, the brand became quiet in the golf space. That is, until April 1, when Original Penguin returns to golf.

“We weren’t doing it right, so we stopped, and I don’t know that we thought we were going to get back into it,” said Todd Bernstein, Original Penguin’s president, at January’s PGA Merchandise Show. “It was just, you know what, it’s not interesting, it’s not special, it isn’t working, and the company made the decision to eliminate it.

“We made the decision to come back into it because we put our resources together and we thought today we were able to do it right.”

Original Penguin’s new golf collection is highlighted by its signature Earl polo shirt, printed shorts, sleek track pants and fitted trousers. It has moved away from the muted golf uniform and toward tailored, slim-cut and functional pieces. The line is a fresh and bold take on golf apparel while still paying homage to the brand’s roots.

“We have selected an exciting collection that focuses directly on the golf market and combines many of the original styles, prints and patterns from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, blending them with technical fabrications,” said Jack Voith, president of the golf division at Perry Ellis International Inc., which owns the Penguin brand.

Added Bernstein: “I think we have a line that’s technologically advanced for the golf customer but also aesthetically unique.”

Back in February, Original Penguin teamed up with Sugarloaf Social Club to release a limited-edition capsule collection, which served as a teaser to the April debut of the entire Original Penguin Golf line.

“Sugarloaf has a unique, modern approach and is pure in their respect for the sport,” Bernstein said. “We believe in their grassroots initiatives and look forward to working with them in the future.”

Only 100 pieces of each of the five styles were produced, and each item is individually numbered. The price range is $75-175. The complete Original Penguin Golf collection, available April 1, will retail at $69-$139.

Here is a look at some pieces from the Sugarloaf collection and the Original Penguin Golf collection: