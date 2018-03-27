PGA Tour pro takes to Twitter to find Zurich Classic partner

David Hearn has a nice record at the Zurich Classic. In eight career starts dating to 2005, he has never missed the cut. He’s also cracked the top 25 five times, including a T-6 in 2015 and a T-22 in last year’s new two-player team format.

But Hearn doesn’t have a spot or a partner for this year’s Zurich Classic, which is set for April 26-29 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The 38-year-old Hearn finished No. 128 in the FedEx Cup standings last season and couldn’t get into the field on his own. This season Hearn has teed it up eight times, missing four cuts and turning in a bets finish of T-17, at the RSM Classic.

And his partner last year, fellow Canadian Graham DeLaet, is battling a back injury and hasn’t played since last fall’s CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

So Hearn took to Twitter in search of a teammate:

Hello PGA Tour friends. I am hoping to find a partner for the Zurich Classic. I do need to be invited this season because of my 2017 fedex cup standing. Anyway, my record for the past 5 seasons in New Orleans is T22, T20, T6, T34 and T21. Pls let me know if anyone is interested!! — David Hearn (@HearnDavid) March 26, 2018

As of Tuesday morning Hearn hadn’t received any serious offers, but we’re wishing Hearn the best of luck.