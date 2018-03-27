USGA to hold rules workshop at 2018 Coaches Convention

There are hundreds of college golf tournaments each year. Many have rules officials on site. Many do not. Players and coaches are required to police themselves more so in college golf than what players might normally experience in amateur events.

When the calendar turns to 2019, the Rules of Golf will be updated with more than 100 rule changes.

With that in mind as we near the changes to the rule book, the U.S. Golf Association will be hosting a “USGA Collegiate Rules of Golf Workshop” at the 2018 Coaches Convention. The annual convention will take place Dec. 2-5 at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

The workshop will be conducted by USGA staff and led by Thomas Pagel, senior director of rules and amateur status.

“The GCAA and the WGCA, in coordination with the USGA, are offering golf coaches a wonderful opportunity to learn the new 2019 rules at our annual convention,” said GCAA President and East Carolina coach Andrew Sapp. “College golf is going to have some of the first events that fall under these new rules and it will be up to coaches to teach these rules to our players. The USGA is generous enough to put together this extremely important workshop and we are thankful to them for their support.”

“The WGCA and GCAA are thankful for the support of the USGA for helping us educate our coaches on the new Rules of Golf that go into effect January 2019,” said WGCA President and Kansas State coach Kristi Knight. “The ability to host this workshop at our convention in December is vital in preparing our players for the changes.”

The workshop will take place over the first two days of the convention. Sunday will feature a four-hour session and Monday will feature a two-hour session. Coaches who attend will also receive tools to assist their student-athletes in efforts of teaching them the new rules.

The GCAA and WGCA is recommending that all coaches attend the workshop.