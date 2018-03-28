Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition golf balls

Attempting to capitalize on the buzz created by Tiger Woods’ comeback and next week’s Masters, Bridgestone has announced it will start selling customized Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition golf balls. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the balls will go to the Tiger Woods Foundation.

In a release, Bridgestone Golf president and CEO Angel Ilagan said, “Tiger is a rare athlete who transcends his sport and it’s been a treat for golf fans around the world to watch him compete this season. Working with both Tiger and the TGR Foundation has been a tremendous experience and we’re excited to build on the popularity of Bridgestone golf balls while helping a great cause.”

In the same release, Bridgestone reported some interesting facts about the relationship between Woods competing and ball sales:

When Woods is in the field in 2018, Bridgestone has experienced more than a 115-percent sell-through of Bridgestone Golf Tour balls with its national business partners compared to same period in 2017 when he was not playing.

With each subsequent tournament Woods has played this year, there is a correlating trend to increased e-commerce sales for Bridgestone Golf.

In other words, Woods has been very good for Bridgestone’s ball business.

Each ball is stamped “TIGER” on the side, just like the balls the 14-time major winner uses in competition, but in every other way the Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition is the same ball as the original Tour B XS. It is a 75-compression ball designed for better players who want more distance and enhanced feel. It features a urethane cover for better greenside spin and a dual-dimple cover pattern. Bridgestone said the inner dimples help the Tour B balls achieve more thrust and distance off the tee, while the outer dimples promote a shallower angle of descent and more roll in the fairway on tee shots.

The Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition balls will cost $49.99 per dozen and should be available at national retailers starting April 1.