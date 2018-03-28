Historic Tom Morris Golf Shop is now an Open merchandise store

The British Open’s official Twitter account posted news Monday that The Open Store, the flagship shop that will sell official merchandise for the 147th Open at Carnoustie, had opened in a building adjacent to the 18th green of St. Andrews’ Old Course.

One problem: That building’s address is 15 The Links in St. Andrews, which is also the site of the historic Tom Morris Golf Shop.

The historic shop has been around since 1866 and was originally where Old Tom Morris, a four-time Open champion, spent much of his time as the Old Course’s greenskeeper, manufacturing golf clubs, balls and more. The Links Trust, which maintains and protects St. Andrews’ seven courses, has owned the shop since 2010. A few years later the shop was renovated and during that time Morris’ old locker was discovered along with his wood-working bench and marks on the floor from club-making.

In recent years the shop had been restored by The Links Trust and become a must-see historical site for visitors and locals, who were treated to a display of many of Morris’ collections and original furniture from the shop.

Judging by pictures posted be The Open’s Twitter account, the old signs that displayed the name of the shop, “Tom Morris Shop,” and the years of Morris’ Open victories are gone, replaced by two blue Open-logoed signs.

The Open’s flagship store opens today situated adjacent to the 18th green of the Old Course #StAndrews #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/VhSDUkDcvj — The Open (@TheOpen) March 26, 2018

There is no word on whether the switch is permanent. The shop could very well return to its previous state after this July’s Open. Until then, though, visitors won’t be able to see some of golf’s most important history – though they will be able to buy an official Open coffee mug for less than 10 pounds.