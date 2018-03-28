How Tiger Woods helped Chris Stroud help Houston

Chris Stroud helped raise more than a million dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief last December. He couldn’t have done it without the help of Tiger Woods.

Stroud was born in Groves, Texas, about 60 miles east of Houston, and currently lives in The Woodlands, a community just north of Houston. After Harvey devastated his hometown, Stroud and fellow pro golfer Bobby Gates, who will play in this week’s Houston Open along with Stroud, thought up an idea of how they could help. The result: the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am.

The event was held in December at Bluejack National, a course designed by Woods, and attracted the participation of close to 20 pro golfers, including Ben Crenshaw, Patrick Reed and Stacy Lewis. Woods did not attend, but offered up a private two-hour lesson to be auctioned off at the pro-am’s draw party.

In all, there were eight items available at the silent auction. Each item started at $10,000. The Woods lesson reached $200,000 before the auction was paused.

“We tried to get Tiger on the phone for 10 minutes,” Stroud said. “We couldn’t get him to answer. It was pretty late, and obviously he’s on the east coast. If he could have answered, maybe he would have said yes and maybe we could have gotten two and two and $400,000.

“But at the end of the day Tiger basically helped us raise 20 percent of our money and we were so thankful.”

The lesson ended up going for $210,000, pushing the total amount raised to $1,097,000. Stroud said the money will be able to help about 40 families, a process that has already been started.

Stroud thanked the 14-time major winner in person at the Genesis Open.

“I was able to see him on the putting green, shook his hand, gave him a little man-hug and said, ‘You have no idea what you’ve done for my area,’” Stroud said. “He looked me right in the eye and said, ‘Seriously, anything I can do, I’ll help.’ So it meant a lot for a guy like Tiger, to see what he’s doing now and be able to donate some time away from his kids and family and golf and life, was pretty special for us.”