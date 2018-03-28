New Tiger Woods biography inspires docuseries

“Tiger Woods,” the newest biography about the 14-time major champion and co-written by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, went on sale Tuesday. The book has also inspired a docuseries on Woods, according to Variety.

The docuseries, which does not have a home yet, is being produced by Jigsaw Productions and director Alex Gibney. Benedict and Keteyian are reportedly serve as executive producers for the project.

The Variety report stated that the docuseries will use the biography as a foundation, looking at Woods’ life from his childhood to now.

Gibney’s past works included three-time Emmy winner “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.” Jigsaw Productions has released several TV shows and films, including the Netflix series “Dirty Money,” the CNN series “Death Row Stories,” and the film “Zero Days.”