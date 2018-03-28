The Forecaddie: Rickie Fowler lends hand in rebuilding hurricane-ravaged home in Houston

Rickie Fowler’s play leading into the Masters has been so-so by his lofty standards. But The Forecaddie is pretty sure the Flat-Brimmed One picked up some massive karma points this week in Houston.

Fowler worked with Americorps Volunteers, Farmers Insurance employees and the St. Bernard Project to help rebuild a family home destroyed in Hurricane Harvey. With the PGA Tour’s first return to the area since the devastating storm and the mood gloomy with the Houston Golf Association unable to land a sponsor for an event played since 1946, Fowler and friends changed attitudes with their generosity.

The story is a heartbreaker: Daniel Gilbert, and his wife, Yessica, purchased their house on Cricket Lane six years ago, right after they were married. Just a year later, Daniel and Yessica adopted Daniel’s cousin, Justin, now 5, who has endured multiple surgeries due to a congenital heart defect.

While out to dinner as the hurricane approached, the Gilberts opted to hunker down at Daniel’s mother’s home just in case. They’ve been staying there since the family home was destroyed and they could not afford to rebuild without FEMA assistance or having had flood insurance.

This week’s visit, complete with Fowler working a paint roller and bringing some beginner clubs for young Justin, helped fast-forward a generous effort by Rickie and friends to highlight the lagging efforts to help rebuild Houston’s ravaged neighborhoods. With 100 more homes as the goal for Farmers, the effort seems well on its way.

Enjoyed helping @WeAreFarmers and @SBPUSA rebuild the Gilbert family's home, which was damaged during Hurricane Harvey. Great to be part of the rebuilding efforts and even had a chance to mix in some practice with my new buddy Justin. pic.twitter.com/6Ynni7Jitn — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) March 28, 2018

The Man Out Front salutes the effort.