Records are made to be broken. Few hurt like this, though.

PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau and former minor league baseball player Steven Tinoco, also known as Paige Spiranac’s fiance, set a new Guinness World Record for most golf balls caught in one minute from 100 meters away, completing 12 hit-and-catches just before time expired.

But it wasn’t easy. Check out the video, produced by 18Birdies, to see how they did it: