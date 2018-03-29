College Golf Report: .500 rule talk, Braden Thornberry's latest win and more

Every Thursday in the spring, Golfweek will look back on the last week of college golf, highlighting team victories, individual titles and more.

Welcome to the College Golf Report, and here is what’s new for March 23-28:

• • •

When the .500 rule was first implemented in men’s college golf, in 2007-08, four teams – Arizona, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Minnesota – missed out on at-large berths in an NCAA regional because of the rule.

In nine seasons since, just six teams in position for an at-large postseason bid have finished the regular season below .500 – and no season has had more than one team miss out on a regional for being under .500.

Teams are certainly starting to figure out this rule and adjust accordingly. This season, no teams in the top 70 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings are below .500. No. 40 Northwestern is 38-39-1 in stroke-play events, but it went 2-0-1 in the Big Ten Match Play last month.

After the Wildcats, no other team is fewer than four wins above .500:

60. Houston (60-56-4)

28. Duke (48-41-1)

52. Georgia (59-50-1)

Here is a look at the teams in past seasons that have failed to earn an at-large postseason berth because of the .500 rule:

2007-08 (4) – Arizona, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Minnesota

2008-09 (1) – Auburn

2009-10 (0)

2010-11 (0)

2011-12 (1) – Mississippi

2012-13 (1) – Augusta

2013-14 (1) – Augusta

2014-15 (1) – Texas A&M

2015-16 (0)

2016-17 (1) – UCLA

• • •

Going to show you the Rebels’ reaction after learning they were the #Hootie18 winners. #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/x6HKbEZ5sp — Ole Miss Men's Golf (@OleMissMGolf) March 27, 2018

Setting the curve

Notable team winners and individual champions from the past week



MEN

Illinois: The Illini won for the first time this season, shooting 40 under and winning the Kansas State Bighorn Invitational by 10 shots over Mississippi State. Sophomore Bryan Baumgarten won for the first time at Illinois, posting 11 under to win by three shots.

Lynn: The Division-II Knights won the FAU Spring Championship by 19 shots. Even more impressive is they did so against Division I competition. Five Lynn players finished T-10 or better.

Ole Miss: The Rebels climbed to 29th in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin rankings after winning the Hootie at Bulls Bay by a shot over Kent State. Ole Miss shot 19 under in the final round to rally for the win.

Philip Knowles, North Florida: The junior from Bradenton, Fla., notched his sixth top-10 finish of the season – and first win – by capturing the Furman Intercollegiate by three shots over teammate Andrew Alligood. The Ospreys won the team title, too.

Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss: The defending Haskins Award winner won for the third time this season, at the Hootie at Bulls Bay, winning by two shots at 13 under. The victory, Thornberry’s school-record 10th of his career, also moved Thornberry to seventh in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. In other news, Thornberry will compete in the Web.com Tour’s North Mississippi Classic April 19-22 in Oxford, Miss.

Norman Xiong, Oregon: The sophomore picked up his third win of the season, shooting a closing 64 to win the Ducks’ home event, the Oregon Duck Invitational, by a shot.

WOMEN

Arizona: The Wildcats traveled to Tempe, Ariz., and won their rival’s event, the Ping/ASU Invitational. Haley Moore and YuSang Hou, each T-2, led the way for Arizona, which shot 11 under in the final round to finish at 12 under and beat Washington by four shots.

Furman: Natalie Srinivasan led three other Paladins in the top 10 to lead Furman to a 10-shot win over Michigan State at the Clemson Invitational.

LSU: The Tiger won their host event, the Tiger Classic, by two shots over Houston after starting the final round a shot back of the Cougars.

USC: The Trojans picked up their fourth win of the season at the SDSU March Mayhem, a match-play event in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. USC capped its undefeated week by sweeping Texas in the final, 5-0.

Valentina Giraldo, Jacksonville State: Giraldo picked up her fifth win of the season by sharing medalist honors at the Little Rock/ASU Invitational.

Alice Hewson, Clemson: Hewson shot 70-69-67 to post 10-under 206 and win the Clemson Invitational by a shot.

Jillian Hollis, Georgia: The junior tied a school record by shooting 7-under 65 in the final round of the Ping/ASU Invitational to win by three shots. The 65 equaled the mark set by Vicki Goetze in the final round of the 1992 NCAA Championship, which was played on the same course. The win is Hollis’ second straight as she also captured the 3M Augusta Invitational last weekend. The last Georgia women’s golfer to win back-to-back events was Shauna Estes in 1999.

• • •

Weekly honors

Standouts from the week that was in college golf



TEAMS OF THE WEEK

Men: Lynn

Lynn Women: Arizona

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Men: Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss Women: Jillian Hollis, Georgia

• • •

Ringler says

What Golfweek college golf expert Lance Ringler is talking about

Another 18-hole round at the SDSU March Mayhem could create rankings issues. The "dreaded" 18-hole round was a qualifier and played yesterday. Match play portion of the event is currently underway. — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) March 27, 2018

• • •

Top of the class

Top-ranked teams and individuals in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings

NO. 1 TEAMS

Men: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Women: UCLA

Full rankings: Team | Individual

NO. 1 INDIVIDUALS

Men: Justin Suh, USC

Justin Suh, USC Women: Lilia Vu, UCLA

Full rankings: Team | Individual

• • •

Watch lists

Latest watch lists for the Haskins and ANNIKA awards

Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel

Justin Suh, USC Collin Morikawa, Cal Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State Fredrik Nilehn, Texas Tech Davis Riley, Alabama

Full list

ANNIKA Award presented by 3M

Lilia Vu, UCLA Maria Fassi, Arkansas Andrea Lee, Stanford Lauren Stephenson, Alabama Sierra Brooks, Florida

Full list

• • •

Planning ahead

Upcoming tournaments of note in college golf

MEN

March 29-31: The Goodwin, San Francisco

March 31-April 1: 3M Augusta Invitational, Augusta, Ga.

March 31-April 1: D.A. Weibring Intercollegiate, Normal, Ill.

April 2-3: Bearkat Invitational, Montgomery, Texas

April 2-3: ECU Intercollegiate, Greenville, N.C.

WOMEN