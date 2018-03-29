Family of man killed by falling tree at golf course files lawsuit

A year after a tragedy took place in California, a lawsuit is now on hand.

Per multiple outlets, the estate of a man who died roughly a week after being struck by a falling tree at Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort in Palm Springs, Calif., is suing the course owners and the city of Palm Springs.

According to the reports, the wrongful death lawsuit was filed Friday against the resort, its owners and the city. The deceased man was 71-year-old David Hamaker, who on March 30 last year was struck by a tree while sitting in a golf cart near Tahquitz Creek’s 17th hole.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages and alleges course owners did not properly maintain trees to prevent them from falling. Windy weather may’ve been a factor, but the suit notes the owners should’ve properly warned golfers or closed the course.

Overall, the suit accuses the defendants of negligence that played a substantial role in Hamaker’s death.

Hamaker “suffered a severe cervical spine fracture dislocation” after being struck by the tree and was hospitalized at Desert Regional Medical Center. He died eight days later from “sequelae of blunt impact injury of neck.”