Masters 2018 schedule of events, TV information

Here is the schedule of events and TV broadcast information for the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National:
Schedule of events
All times Eastern
Sunday, April 1: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals – Gates open 7:00 a.m., close approximately 2:00 p.m.
Monday, April 2 – Tuesday, April 3: Practice rounds – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close approximately 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 4: Practice round – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close approximately 6:30 p.m.; Par 3 Contest – 12:00 p.m., Par 3 course
Thursday, April 5 – Saturday, April 7: Competitive rounds – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close 30 minutes after play
Sunday, April 8: Final competitive round – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close 30 minutes after Presentation Ceremony
Television schedule
Sunday, April 1
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, Golf Channel
Wednesday, April 4
- 3-5 p.m.: Par 3 Contest, ESPN
Thursday, April 5
- 3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN
- 8-11 p.m.: Replay first day, ESPN
- 11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS
Friday, April 6
- 3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN
- 8-11 p.m.: Replay second day, ESPN
- 11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS
Saturday, April 7
- 3-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS
Note: CBS Sports Network will replay third-day coverage immediately following conclusion of CBS Sports’ live coverage.
Sunday, April 8
- 2-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS
Note: CBS Sports Network will replay fourth-day coverage immediately following conclusion of CBS Sports’ live coverage.
Press conference schedule
All times Eastern
Monday, April 2:
- Bernhard Langer, 1 p.m.
- Bubba Watson, 1:30 p.m.
- Xander Schauffele, 2 p.m.
- Wesley Bryan, 2:30 p.m.
- Jason Day, 3 p.m.
- Justin Rose, 3:30 p.m.
- Rickie Fowler, 4 p.m.
- Matt Parziale, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 3:
- Justin Thomas, 10 a.m.
- Joaquin Niemann/Yuxin Lin, 10:30 a.m.
- Sergio Garcia, 11 a.m.
- Shubhankar Sharma, 11:30 a.m.
- Jon Rahm, 12:30 p.m.
- Tiger Woods, 1 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy, 1:45 p.m.
- Phil Mickelson, 2:30 p.m.
- Jordan Spieth, 3 p.m.
- Dustin Johnson, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 4:
- Fred Riley (ANGC and Masters Chairman), 11 a.m.
Comments