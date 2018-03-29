Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Masters 2018 schedule of events, TV information

The patrons at Augusta National were treated to an extra hole of golf Sunday. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports) Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

Here is the schedule of events and TV broadcast information for the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National:

Schedule of events

All times Eastern

Sunday, April 1: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals – Gates open 7:00 a.m., close approximately 2:00 p.m.

Monday, April 2 – Tuesday, April 3: Practice rounds – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close approximately 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4: Practice round – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close approximately 6:30 p.m.; Par 3 Contest – 12:00 p.m., Par 3 course

Thursday, April 5 – Saturday, April 7: Competitive rounds – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close 30 minutes after play

Sunday, April 8: Final competitive round – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close 30 minutes after Presentation Ceremony

Television schedule

Sunday, April 1

  • 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, Golf Channel

Wednesday, April 4

  • 3-5 p.m.: Par 3 Contest, ESPN

Thursday, April 5

  • 3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN
  • 8-11 p.m.: Replay first day, ESPN
  • 11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS

Friday, April 6

  • 3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN
  • 8-11 p.m.: Replay second day, ESPN
  • 11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS

Saturday, April 7

  • 3-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS

Note: CBS Sports Network will replay third-day coverage immediately following conclusion of CBS Sports’ live coverage.

Sunday, April 8

  • 2-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS

Note: CBS Sports Network will replay fourth-day coverage immediately following conclusion of CBS Sports’ live coverage.

Press conference schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, April 2:

  • Bernhard Langer, 1 p.m.
  • Bubba Watson, 1:30 p.m.
  • Xander Schauffele, 2 p.m.
  • Wesley Bryan, 2:30 p.m.
  • Jason Day, 3 p.m.
  • Justin Rose, 3:30 p.m.
  • Rickie Fowler, 4 p.m.
  • Matt Parziale, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3:

  • Justin Thomas, 10 a.m.
  • Joaquin Niemann/Yuxin Lin, 10:30 a.m.
  • Sergio Garcia, 11 a.m.
  • Shubhankar Sharma, 11:30 a.m.
  • Jon Rahm, 12:30 p.m.
  • Tiger Woods, 1 p.m.
  • Rory McIlroy, 1:45 p.m.
  • Phil Mickelson, 2:30 p.m.
  • Jordan Spieth, 3 p.m.
  • Dustin Johnson, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4:

  • Fred Riley (ANGC and Masters Chairman), 11 a.m.

 

