Masters 2018 schedule of events, TV information

Here is the schedule of events and TV broadcast information for the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National:

Schedule of events

All times Eastern

Sunday, April 1: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals – Gates open 7:00 a.m., close approximately 2:00 p.m.

Monday, April 2 – Tuesday, April 3: Practice rounds – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close approximately 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4: Practice round – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close approximately 6:30 p.m.; Par 3 Contest – 12:00 p.m., Par 3 course

Thursday, April 5 – Saturday, April 7: Competitive rounds – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close 30 minutes after play

Sunday, April 8: Final competitive round – Gates open 8:00 a.m., close 30 minutes after Presentation Ceremony

Television schedule

Sunday, April 1

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, Golf Channel

Wednesday, April 4

3-5 p.m.: Par 3 Contest, ESPN

Thursday, April 5

3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN

8-11 p.m.: Replay first day, ESPN

11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS

Friday, April 6

3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN

8-11 p.m.: Replay second day, ESPN

11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS

Saturday, April 7

3-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS

Note: CBS Sports Network will replay third-day coverage immediately following conclusion of CBS Sports’ live coverage.

Sunday, April 8

2-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS

Note: CBS Sports Network will replay fourth-day coverage immediately following conclusion of CBS Sports’ live coverage.

Press conference schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, April 2:

Bernhard Langer, 1 p.m.

Bubba Watson, 1:30 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, 2 p.m.

Wesley Bryan, 2:30 p.m.

Jason Day, 3 p.m.

Justin Rose, 3:30 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, 4 p.m.

Matt Parziale, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3:

Justin Thomas, 10 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann/Yuxin Lin, 10:30 a.m.

Sergio Garcia, 11 a.m.

Shubhankar Sharma, 11:30 a.m.

Jon Rahm, 12:30 p.m.

Tiger Woods, 1 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, 1:45 p.m.

Phil Mickelson, 2:30 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, 3 p.m.

Dustin Johnson, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4: