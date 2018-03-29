Sam Ryder snatches Day 1 lead at delayed Houston Open

Here is a recap of the opening day of the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston:

LEADING: The true leader from Day 1 in Houston was not determined until the very end.

It began with a two-hour delay and ended in darkness. In the meantime, Sam Ryder moved out in front. Lucas Glover and Kevin Tway set the early number with a pair of 7-under 65s, but Ryder topped them late. The 28-year-old birdied eight of his 15 holes Thursday and was 8 under and leading when play was suspended due to darkness. His round (which has three holes left) will resume at 8:20 a.m ET Friday. Ryder is a PGA Tour rookie in just his 13th career PGA Tour start. He did win on the Web.com Tour in 2017, though, and finished second on the money list.

Glover (the 2009 U.S. Open champion) and Tway (Bob Tway’s son) are the clubhouse leaders at the end of Day 1.

CHASING: Glover and Tway may be clubhouse leaders, but both are one behind the actual lead. Beau Hossler is also one back as he is 7 under through 16 in his round. Rickie Fowler opens in 6-under 66 to find himself two shots back. He’s there with a few others. Julian Suri, Ryan Armour and Rod Pampling also posted 66s, and Paul Dunne is 6 under through 14. Padraig Harrington (opening 67) is among those in a large group at 5 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Suri didn’t mess around in his opening 66.

Here's a free lesson …@JulianSuri1 with the most perfect bunker shot you'll see.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/2ETjFXDq22 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Phil Mickelson started his round 6 under through eight, but he did cool from there. Lefty parred his next five holes and then double bogeyed the 14th. He ends the day with a 4-under 68 and sits T-26. … Jordan Spieth fires a 4-under 68 as well. Spieth birdied his final three holes to close out that round. … Defending champion Russell Henley is off to a strong start as he posts a 3-under 69 to find himself T-48.

UP NEXT: The conclusion of the first round along with as much of the second round as possible takes place Friday at the Golf Club of Houston. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.