Club: TaylorMade P790 UDI driving iron

Price: $219 with Project X HZRDUS Black graphite shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: Hollow-bodied design combines 8620 carbon steel body and forged 4140 carbon steel face

Available: March 30

Goal

With the P790 UDI, TaylorMade aims to provide fast-swinging players and good ballstrikers with a driving iron that produces more distance, forgiveness and stability in a compact head design.

The Scoop

The first TaylorMade UDI made its debut on the PGA Tour in 2014 and became the go-to driving iron for players such as Jason Day, Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson. Those golfers, along with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, have all switched to TaylorMade’s newest driving iron, the P790 UDI, and the company is making it available to consumers.

Available only as a right-handed 2-iron, the P790 UDI comes standard with 17 degrees of loft. It is intended to be an alternative off the tee for golfers who prefer the look and feel of an iron but want distance typically associated with fairway woods and hybrids.

Like the standard P790 irons that were released in 2017, this club features a hollow-bodied construction that allows the 4140 carbon steel face to flex more efficiently at impact for more ball speed and distance. However, to enhance the feel and sound, designers filled the P790 UDI’s inner cavity with a low-density material called Speed Foam. It soaks up unwanted vibrations and supports the face while not impeding it from flexing at impact.

The slot in the sole, called a Speed Pocket, is designed to enhance ball speed on shots hit low in the face.

To enhance forgiveness, TaylorMade added an internal metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weight. It lowers the center of gravity and boosts the moment of inertia and stability.

The P790 UDI does not have excessive offset, because accomplished players tend not to like that. The topline is relatively thin and the blade length is short compared to other distance-oriented irons, with both features designed to appeal to better players.