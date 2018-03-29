VIDEO: Mini-tour golfer makes insanely long putt

While the world record for longest putt is up for debate, this one is definitely one of the more impressive long-range makes with a putter that we’ve seen.

Mini-tour golfer Zac Radford posted a video to Twitter showing himself draining a super long putt on the Golf Club of Tennessee’s practice green. And he used every bit of the punch-bowl-style green, too.

(That slope kind of reminds us of a NASCAR embankment.)

This might not get officially recognized by Guinness, but props to you, Zac.