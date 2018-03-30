Beau Hossler takes 36-hole lead at Houston Open; Fowler, Spieth lurking

Here is a recap of the second day of the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston:

LEADING: Beau Hossler is once again knocking on the door.

The former star junior and Haskins Award winner opened in 65 at the Houston Open and returned a second-round 68 to move to 11 under and take a one-shot lead.

Hossler, 23, is in his first full season on the PGA Tour, but he’s certainly been noticed long before in golf circles. It was a 17-year-old Hossler who put himself on the golfing world stage when he led during the second round of the 2012 U.S. Open. He would eventually fade to a tie for 29th, but a star was born. He would go on to have a sensational college career at Texas, including that Haskins Award win his junior season.

He turned pro after his junior year, but Hossler was sidelined immediately because of surgery due to a torn labrum. He got back to health, though, and in just 14 Web.com Tour starts in 2017 did enough (placing 23rd on the money list) to earn his PGA Tour card.

Hossler has posted strong numbers in this 2017-18 PGA Tour season. He’s missed just three cuts and posted a pair of top-10 finishes. He’s actually already held a 36-hole lead, sharing it with Dustin Johnson at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

His first PGA Tour win still awaits, though. If Hossler can get it this week, it would also mean a Masters berth. It would be his first appearance there or in any major outside his three U.S. Open showings.

The talented former Longhorn continues to roll along.

CHASING: The first round concluded Friday morning, as an early two-hour delay had forced a suspension of play due to darkness Thursday. And the entire second round got finished by day’s end, too. Sam Ryder, the leader after Day 1, struggled with the end of his first round Friday as he bogeyed 17 and 18 to close out a 6-under 66. But he rebounded with a 4-under 68 to move to a tie for second at 10 under. Rickie Fowler is also at 10 under after an identical 66-68 start. Fowler was tied for the lead, but he hit his tee shot in the water at 18 and closed his second round with a bogey. Nicholas Lindheim and Abraham Ancer are also T-2 at 10 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: We think the Golf Gods are looking favorably on Chris Stroud, who’s helped raise over $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief. Stroud misses the cut after rounds of 71 and 73, but he had this beautiful hole-out eagle amidst the grind.

Houston native @ChrisStroudPGA has raised $1.2 million for Hurricane Harvey victims. ❤️ Today he made eagle @HouOpen! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/QF6JI0m7GK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 30, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Jordan Spieth birdied five in a six-hole stretch in the middle of his second round to rocket within one of the lead. He posted a late bogey, but a 5-under 67 has him 9 under overall and T-6. … Paul Dunne ended Friday morning as the first-round leader thanks to closing out an 8-under 64. His second-round 71 was less appealing, but he’s still right in it at 9 under. … Matt Kuchar is T-11 after back-to-back 68s. … Sam Saunders fires a 66 to jump 59 spots in Round 2 to a tie for 11th at 8 under. … Ian Poulter dwarfed that, though. The Englishman posted a 64 to rocket 100 spots to a tie for 23rd at 7 under. … Jason Dufner and Johnson Wagner both posted 67 to move up 64 spots to T-30 at 6 under. … Lucas Glover plummets from T-2 to T-30 after a 73. … Phil Mickelson is T-43 at 5 under. … Defending champion Russell Henley makes the cut at 4 under and is T-57. … Ernie Els finishes 3 under to make the cut on the number (and at T-70 exactly, too!) … Steve Stricker posts a second-round 75, moving from the top 10 to missing the cut by a shot at 2 under.

UP NEXT: The third round takes place Saturday at the Golf Club of Houston. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.