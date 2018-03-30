Despite dizziness concerns, Michelle Wie fights back with Friday 67 at ANA

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – Michelle Wie sat down after putting out for par on the first hole Friday. She took another breather in the fairway while waiting to hit her second, taking shade under a sun umbrella. The dizziness had come on suddenly during the first round. She was frightened when she looked down and saw multiple golf balls.

The doctor said it’s an ear virus, and vertigo is a symptom. It carried on into Round 2 of the ANA Inspiration, but at least this time she was prepared for what the day might bring.

“I knew exactly what I was getting into,” said Wie. “I just knew I couldn’t make any sudden motions, walk slowly.”

Wie asked her caddie, Matthew Galloway, to read every putt on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course as she didn’t trust herself. She took 28 putts in Friday’s 5-under 67, crediting Galloway for his fine work. Wie hit 15 greens and nine fairways in her bogey-free effort and pointed to the fans for giving her energy. She trails Sung Hyun Park and Pernilla Lindberg by 10 shots going into the weekend.

Given Wie’s shaky start on Thursday and Thompson’s terrific 68 under pressure, it was surprising to see them switch roles so quickly. Thompson struggled mightily on the greens; Wie gutted out one of the day’s best rounds.

“I think I set myself up nicely for the weekend,” said Wie. “I’m just excited to play the weekend, honestly and live to play another day.”

