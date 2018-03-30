Live blog: 2018 Houston Open, Day 2

By: Kevin Casey | March 30, 2018 8:00 am

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Houston Open.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 p.m.); NBC (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 p.m.); NBC (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Houston Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (8 a.m. ET): The first round will resume in 20 minutes. And the second round will get underway at the same time.

Hole locations for round two of the @HouOpen. pic.twitter.com/yjRx4wRicT — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) March 30, 2018

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js