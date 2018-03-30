Oklahoma State remains unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State earned 23 first-place votes to remain a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Cowboys have ranked first in four straight polls.

Georgia Tech and Texas Tech both jumped up, with the Yellow Jackets moving from No. 8 to No. 3 and Texas Tech rocketing from No. 11 to No. 5.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released April 20.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma State (23) 575 1 2 Texas A&M 551 2 3 Georgia Tech 513 8 4 Vanderbilt 507 3 5 Texas Tech 445 11 6 Florida 434 4 7 Alabama 428 5 8 Oklahoma 419 7 9 Baylor 407 10 10 California 391 9 11 Auburn 346 6 12 LSU 323 12 13 Illinois 284 15 14 Clemson 266 14 15 Texas 237 13 16 USC 202 17 17 Florida State 188 20 18 Stanford 179 16 19 Arkansas 177 19 20 South Florida 133 23 21 UCLA 126 18 22 Arizona State 118 21 23 UNLV 62 25 24 North Carolina 52 NR 25 South Carolina 22 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Pepperdine (23), Wake Forest (22)

Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest, 20; North Florida, 12; Duke, 11; Kent State, 11; Pepperdine, 10; Kentucky, 8; Ole Miss, 7; Georgia, 4; Virginia, 3; TCU, 2; Arizona, 1; Oregon, 1

Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 West Florida (17) 472 1 2 Florida Southern (1) 448 2 3 Nova Southeastern 400 3 4 Barry 383 4 4 Newberry (1) 383 8 6 Florida Tech 380 5 7 Lynn 361 6 8 Limestone 330 9 9 South Carolina-Aiken 292 14 10 Columbus State 268 7 11 Cal State-Monterey Bay 239 11 12 Saint Leo 227 10 13 Colorado-Colorado Springs 220 15 14 Rollins 207 13 15 Chico State 188 16 16 Lander 171 19 17 Lincoln Memorial 167 17 18 Arkansas Tech 132 20 19 Carson-Newman 111 21 20 Lee 83 12 21 Texas A&M Commerce 72 18 22 Grand Valley State 70 22 22 Young Harris 70 NR 24 St. Marys (Texas) 58 NR 25 Central Missouri 35 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Central Oklahoma (22), Cal State-San Marcos (25), Mount Olive (22)

Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma, 34; Indianapolis, 33; Coker, 30; Mount Olive, 27; Simon Fraser, 24; Missouri-St. Louis, 23; Valdosta State, 22; Flagler, 18; Oklahoma Christian, 18; Saginaw Valley State, 18; Maryville, 17; California Baptist, 16; Cal State-San Marcos, 14; Clayton State, 13; Lenor Rhyne, 13; North Greenville, 11; Harding, 10; Sonoma State, 10; Winona State, 10; Cal State-East Bay, 9; Bellarmine, 8; Georgia Southwestern State, 6; Queens U. of Charlotte, 6; Goldey-Beacom, 5; Bentley, 4; Missouri Western State, 4; King, 3; Henderson State, 2

Division III

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Methodist (13) 443 5 2 Huntingdon (3) 421 2 3 Emory (1) 386 6 4 St. Thomas (Minn.) (1) 379 4 5 Guilford 363 13 6 Concordia (Texas) 351 7 7 Texas-Tyler 349 1 8 Illinois Wesleyan 340 3 9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 274 8 10 Southwestern (Texas) 253 21 11 Saint John’s (Minn.) 244 12 12 Washington and Lee 214 10 13 Greensboro 197 15 14 Hope 180 14 15 Rhodes 178 16 16 Oglethorpe 177 9 17 Wittenberg 135 19 18 Redlands 105 18 19 Kenyon 104 NR 20 North Carolina Wesleyan 100 20 21 Sewanee 93 11 22 California Lutheran 78 23 23 La Verne 72 NR 24 Trinity (Conn.) 59 NR 25 Carnegie Mellon 57 17

Dropped From Ranking: Calvin (25), Pacific Lutheran (24), Willamette (22)

Others Receiving Votes: Pacific Lutheran, 51; Hampden-Sydney, 38; Trinity (Texas), 30; Rochester, 27; Willamette, 25; Williams, 24; Gustavus Adolphus, 17; Calvin, 15; NYU, 13; Texas Lutheran, 13; Birmingham-Southern, 8; LaGrange, 6; RPI, 6; McDaniel, 4; Christopher Newport, 3; Husson, 3; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 3; Piedmont, 3; Augsburg, 2; Hardin-Simmons, 2; Carthage, 1; George Fox, 1; Mary Washington, 1; Ohio Wesleyan, 1; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 1

NAIA

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma City (10) 250 2 2 Texas Wesleyan 239 1 3 Dalton State 227 3 4 Coastal Georgia 221 4 5 Keiser 200 6 6 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 194 5 6 Wayland Baptist 194 10 8 British Columbia 181 9 9 Victoria 175 7 10 Taylor 155 12 11 Rocky Mountain 153 8 12 William Woods 130 11 13 Point 122 T17 14 Our Lady of the Lake 107 15 15 Lawrence Tech 94 19 16 Cardinal Stritch 87 14 17 Lewis-Clark State 80 NR 18 Columbia College 76 17 19 William Penn 65 20 20 The Master’s University 63 20 21 Morningside 47 23 22 Corban 36 13 23 Faulkner 29 NR 24 William Carey 21 15 25 Bellevue 16 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Grand View (25), Oregon Tech (22), SCAD Savannah (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Grand View, 15; Lindsey Wilson, 13; Bethany (Kan.), 12; Webber International, 11; SCAD Savannah, 10; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 6; Madonna, 6; Indiana Wesleyan, 5; Central Baptist, 4; Reinhardt, 4; Doane, 1; Mount Mercy, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Indian Hills (5) 50 1 2 Midland 44 3 3 McLennan 39 2 4 Eastern Florida State 36 4 5 Iowa Western 27 5 6 Central Alabama 15 7 7 Wallace State 13 NR 7 Western Texas 13 6 9 New Mexico JC 12 9 10 Hutchinson 11 8

Dropped From Ranking: Odessa (9)

Others Receiving Votes: Dodge City, 8; Eastern Arizona, 5; Odessa, 2

NJCAA Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 South Mountain (4) 59 2 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast 56 1 2 Murray State (Okla.) (1) 56 3 4 Meridian (1) 52 5 4 Tyler JC (1) 52 3 6 Kirkwood 34 6 7 Mesa 29 7 8 Parkland 20 8 9 Walters State 17 9 10 Des Moines Area 5 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Abraham Baldwin

Others Receiving Votes: Abraham Baldwin, 3; Owens, 2