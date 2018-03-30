Oklahoma State remains unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State earned 23 first-place votes to remain a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Cowboys have ranked first in four straight polls.
Georgia Tech and Texas Tech both jumped up, with the Yellow Jackets moving from No. 8 to No. 3 and Texas Tech rocketing from No. 11 to No. 5.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released April 20.
Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:
Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma State (23)
|575
|1
|2
|Texas A&M
|551
|2
|3
|Georgia Tech
|513
|8
|4
|Vanderbilt
|507
|3
|5
|Texas Tech
|445
|11
|6
|Florida
|434
|4
|7
|Alabama
|428
|5
|8
|Oklahoma
|419
|7
|9
|Baylor
|407
|10
|10
|California
|391
|9
|11
|Auburn
|346
|6
|12
|LSU
|323
|12
|13
|Illinois
|284
|15
|14
|Clemson
|266
|14
|15
|Texas
|237
|13
|16
|USC
|202
|17
|17
|Florida State
|188
|20
|18
|Stanford
|179
|16
|19
|Arkansas
|177
|19
|20
|South Florida
|133
|23
|21
|UCLA
|126
|18
|22
|Arizona State
|118
|21
|23
|UNLV
|62
|25
|24
|North Carolina
|52
|NR
|25
|South Carolina
|22
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Pepperdine (23), Wake Forest (22)
Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest, 20; North Florida, 12; Duke, 11; Kent State, 11; Pepperdine, 10; Kentucky, 8; Ole Miss, 7; Georgia, 4; Virginia, 3; TCU, 2; Arizona, 1; Oregon, 1
Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|West Florida (17)
|472
|1
|2
|Florida Southern (1)
|448
|2
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|400
|3
|4
|Barry
|383
|4
|4
|Newberry (1)
|383
|8
|6
|Florida Tech
|380
|5
|7
|Lynn
|361
|6
|8
|Limestone
|330
|9
|9
|South Carolina-Aiken
|292
|14
|10
|Columbus State
|268
|7
|11
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|239
|11
|12
|Saint Leo
|227
|10
|13
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|220
|15
|14
|Rollins
|207
|13
|15
|Chico State
|188
|16
|16
|Lander
|171
|19
|17
|Lincoln Memorial
|167
|17
|18
|Arkansas Tech
|132
|20
|19
|Carson-Newman
|111
|21
|20
|Lee
|83
|12
|21
|Texas A&M Commerce
|72
|18
|22
|Grand Valley State
|70
|22
|22
|Young Harris
|70
|NR
|24
|St. Marys (Texas)
|58
|NR
|25
|Central Missouri
|35
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Central Oklahoma (22), Cal State-San Marcos (25), Mount Olive (22)
Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma, 34; Indianapolis, 33; Coker, 30; Mount Olive, 27; Simon Fraser, 24; Missouri-St. Louis, 23; Valdosta State, 22; Flagler, 18; Oklahoma Christian, 18; Saginaw Valley State, 18; Maryville, 17; California Baptist, 16; Cal State-San Marcos, 14; Clayton State, 13; Lenor Rhyne, 13; North Greenville, 11; Harding, 10; Sonoma State, 10; Winona State, 10; Cal State-East Bay, 9; Bellarmine, 8; Georgia Southwestern State, 6; Queens U. of Charlotte, 6; Goldey-Beacom, 5; Bentley, 4; Missouri Western State, 4; King, 3; Henderson State, 2
Division III
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Methodist (13)
|443
|5
|2
|Huntingdon (3)
|421
|2
|3
|Emory (1)
|386
|6
|4
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (1)
|379
|4
|5
|Guilford
|363
|13
|6
|Concordia (Texas)
|351
|7
|7
|Texas-Tyler
|349
|1
|8
|Illinois Wesleyan
|340
|3
|9
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|274
|8
|10
|Southwestern (Texas)
|253
|21
|11
|Saint John’s (Minn.)
|244
|12
|12
|Washington and Lee
|214
|10
|13
|Greensboro
|197
|15
|14
|Hope
|180
|14
|15
|Rhodes
|178
|16
|16
|Oglethorpe
|177
|9
|17
|Wittenberg
|135
|19
|18
|Redlands
|105
|18
|19
|Kenyon
|104
|NR
|20
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|100
|20
|21
|Sewanee
|93
|11
|22
|California Lutheran
|78
|23
|23
|La Verne
|72
|NR
|24
|Trinity (Conn.)
|59
|NR
|25
|Carnegie Mellon
|57
|17
Dropped From Ranking: Calvin (25), Pacific Lutheran (24), Willamette (22)
Others Receiving Votes: Pacific Lutheran, 51; Hampden-Sydney, 38; Trinity (Texas), 30; Rochester, 27; Willamette, 25; Williams, 24; Gustavus Adolphus, 17; Calvin, 15; NYU, 13; Texas Lutheran, 13; Birmingham-Southern, 8; LaGrange, 6; RPI, 6; McDaniel, 4; Christopher Newport, 3; Husson, 3; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 3; Piedmont, 3; Augsburg, 2; Hardin-Simmons, 2; Carthage, 1; George Fox, 1; Mary Washington, 1; Ohio Wesleyan, 1; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 1
NAIA
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma City (10)
|250
|2
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|239
|1
|3
|Dalton State
|227
|3
|4
|Coastal Georgia
|221
|4
|5
|Keiser
|200
|6
|6
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|194
|5
|6
|Wayland Baptist
|194
|10
|8
|British Columbia
|181
|9
|9
|Victoria
|175
|7
|10
|Taylor
|155
|12
|11
|Rocky Mountain
|153
|8
|12
|William Woods
|130
|11
|13
|Point
|122
|T17
|14
|Our Lady of the Lake
|107
|15
|15
|Lawrence Tech
|94
|19
|16
|Cardinal Stritch
|87
|14
|17
|Lewis-Clark State
|80
|NR
|18
|Columbia College
|76
|17
|19
|William Penn
|65
|20
|20
|The Master’s University
|63
|20
|21
|Morningside
|47
|23
|22
|Corban
|36
|13
|23
|Faulkner
|29
|NR
|24
|William Carey
|21
|15
|25
|Bellevue
|16
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Grand View (25), Oregon Tech (22), SCAD Savannah (24)
Others Receiving Votes: Grand View, 15; Lindsey Wilson, 13; Bethany (Kan.), 12; Webber International, 11; SCAD Savannah, 10; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 6; Madonna, 6; Indiana Wesleyan, 5; Central Baptist, 4; Reinhardt, 4; Doane, 1; Mount Mercy, 1
NJCAA Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Indian Hills (5)
|50
|1
|2
|Midland
|44
|3
|3
|McLennan
|39
|2
|4
|Eastern Florida State
|36
|4
|5
|Iowa Western
|27
|5
|6
|Central Alabama
|15
|7
|7
|Wallace State
|13
|NR
|7
|Western Texas
|13
|6
|9
|New Mexico JC
|12
|9
|10
|Hutchinson
|11
|8
Dropped From Ranking: Odessa (9)
Others Receiving Votes: Dodge City, 8; Eastern Arizona, 5; Odessa, 2
NJCAA Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|South Mountain (4)
|59
|2
|2
|Mississippi Gulf Coast
|56
|1
|2
|Murray State (Okla.) (1)
|56
|3
|4
|Meridian (1)
|52
|5
|4
|Tyler JC (1)
|52
|3
|6
|Kirkwood
|34
|6
|7
|Mesa
|29
|7
|8
|Parkland
|20
|8
|9
|Walters State
|17
|9
|10
|Des Moines Area
|5
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Abraham Baldwin
Others Receiving Votes: Abraham Baldwin, 3; Owens, 2
