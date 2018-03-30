PHOTOS: Tiger Woods at the Masters, through the years

By: Kevin Casey | March 30, 2018 2:13 pm
Tiger Woods will compete in the Masters next week, marking his first appearance at the event since 2015.
Of course, his showing there is much anticipated. The four-time Masters champion and 14-time major winner is looking to add to both totals after years of dealing with multiple injury layoffs and frustration.
With Woods’ Masters return upcoming, we took a look back at his time at Augusta through the years:
AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Tiger Woods of the United States shake hands on the 18th green during the final round of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 06: (L-R) Tiger Woods of the United States talks with Mark O’Meara of the United States on a green with during a practice round prior to the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods drops on No. 15 at Augusta National during the second round of the 2013 Masters. A day later, he was assessed a two-stroke penalty for an improper drop.
Tiger Woods reacts after an eagle putt on the eighth hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 10, 2011, in Augusta, Ga.
Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2009 Masters.
AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods snaps the shaft of his golf club as he hits a shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2007 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods celebrates his hole-in-one on the ninth hole with Mark O’Meara during the 2007 Par-3 Contest at the Masters.
AUGUSTA, UNITED STATES: Tiger Woods (R) is awarded his green jacket by 2004 champion Phil Mickelson at the 2005 Masters Golf Tournament Championship 10 April 2005 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Woods claimed his 4th Masters title by defeating fellow American Chris DiMarco in a one-hole playoff. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods celebrates after making the winning putt during the final round of the 2005 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Woods beat fellow American Chris DiMarco in a one-hole playoff.
Tiger Woods and Steve Williams celebrate after Woods chipped in for birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2005 Masters.
Tiger Woods, left, adjusts the 2002 Masters green jacket as Augusta National Golf Club chairman William W.”Hootie” Johnson applauds at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Tiger Woods signs autographs as he leaves the driving range at the Augusta National Golf Club during the first practice round for the 2002 Masters, Monday, April 8, 2002, in Augusta, Ga.
Tiger Woods, right, receives his Masters green jacket from champion Vijay Singh, of Fiji, after winning the 2001 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
A sea of faces of Masters golf fans surround Tiger Woods as he hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of the 2001 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Thursday, April 5, 2001
Tiger Woods and his caddie Steve Williams celebrate on the green after he wins The 2001 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Stephen Munday/ALLSPORT)
AUGUSTA, : Tiger Woods (L) looks for his ball in the azalea bushes on the eighth hole with his caddie Steve Williams (R) during the first round of the 1999 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Woods’ ball ricocheted off a tree into the bushes leading to a triple bogey on the hole.
Tiger Woods (R) receives the Masters green jacket from 1996 Masters champion Nick Faldo after Woods won the 1997 Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Woods set a new course record by shooting 18 under for the tournament. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, : Tiger Woods celebrates on the eighteenth green after winning the 1997 Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Woods finished with a record 18 under. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA – 1997: Tiger Woods during the third round of the 1997 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 1997 in Augusta, Georgia. (Sam Greenwood/PGA TOUR Archive)
Tiger Woods follows his tee shot on number two during practice for the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, April 9, 1996.
