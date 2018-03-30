Ty Tryon will miss cut in 1st Web.com Tour start in 6 years

Ty Tryon saw his return to the Web.com Tour cut short.

The one-time phenom followed up an opening 74 at the Web.com Tour’s Savannah Golf Championship with a 1-over 73, bogeying two of his final three holes to ensure he would miss the cut Friday. Tryon’s 3-over total puts him five shots north of the projected 2-under cutline.

The afternoon wave still has to finish, but Tryon will miss the cut. While it was a short week, it was nice to see Tryon return.

The 33-year-old was competing in his first Web.com Tour event in six years.

This would’ve seemed unfathomable so long ago.

Tryon came to be seen as a prodigy in his teenage years. First, he made the cut in a PGA Tour event at age 16 when he placed T-39 at the Honda Classic. Later that year, he turned professional and then passed through PGA Tour Q-School at age 17 to earn his card.

The hype swirled for the teenager as he embarked on the PGA Tour and appeared to be its next star.

But Tryon struggled spectacularly. He would play just one full season on the PGA Tour, making four of 21 cuts in 2003. The following year on the Web.com (then Nationwide) Tour wasn’t much better, as he missed 16 of 22 cuts.

In the ensuing years, Tryon showed up intermittently in PGA Tour and Web.com Tour events but also competed on mini-tours and overseas.

He qualified for the 2010 and 2011 U.S. Opens but went T-80 and missed cut in those. Overall, he didn’t make much noise in those years and had appeared to flame out.

As the Web.com Tour’s Kevin Prise chronicled, Tryon essentially gave up competitive golf for more than four years after his last 2012 Web.com Tour start.

Tryon worked at a country club, taught golf, caddied in amateur and pro events and played stay-at-home dad in that time (Tryon is married with an 11-year-old son named Tyson). But the competitive itch never left, and he recently started back playing on a local tour in central Florida.

“I was just rotting away a little bit, and then seeing my future not heading anywhere … I’d rather be striving for something I’ve done for so long, that means a lot to me,” Tryon told Prise.

Tryon tried Web.com Tour Q-School this fall but couldn’t get past first stage. He earned this week’s start by firing a 5-under 67 in a Monday qualifier.

Ultimately, it’s a missed cut. But Tryon has got back into the frame and is playing competitive golf – something he still loves.

Where will he go from here? His path doesn’t seem totally clear at the moment, but the desire to continue competing seems obvious.

Hopefully we’ll hear more from Tryon. For now, it was nice to see him back in the spotlight, even if for one week.

