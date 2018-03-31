Live blog: 2018 Houston Open, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Houston Open.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 p.m.); NBC (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 p.m.); NBC (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Houston Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 3 (1:10 p.m. ET): Fowler now leads alone at 12 under after birdie-birdie start.

UPDATE NO. 2 (12:45 p.m. ET): There’s a three-way tie for the lead at 11 under. Rickie Fowler and Sam Ryder both birdie the first to catch Beau Hossler (who parred No. 1) at 11 under.

UPDATE NO. 1 (10:30 a.m. ET): Here are the Round 3 hole locations.

