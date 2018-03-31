VIDEO: Rickie Fowler 4-putts from inside 15 feet for brutal triple bogey

Rickie Fowler saw his bid to win the Houston Open drop fast on one green Saturday, and it was excruciating.

Fowler began the third round at the Golf Club of Houston with three birdies in his first four holes and took the outright lead at 13 under. He fell back a bit with a double bogey but was still right there at 12 under as he played the par-5 13th.

Then, disaster.

Here’s a brutal four-putt (it’ll technically count as three in PGA Tour stats because the first one came from off the green) from 13 feet for Fowler, leading to a devastating triple bogey:

4 putts from 13 feet for Rickie Fowler. Triple bogey. Golf is hard.

That will sour anyone’s mood quickly.

Fowler was able to hold things together the rest of the way, parring his final five holes to get in at 9 under overall and with a 1-over 73 on the day. He’ll begin the final round five shots back and remains in contention.

Still, this was definitely a large setback. We doubt we’ll see a putting display like that from Fowler again any time soon.