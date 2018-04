AUGUSTA, Ga. – If you’re going to go past parallel, you might as well top John Daly.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals took place Sunday, bringing us a number of deserving winners. But there was nothing quite like this.

Here is the swing of contestant Conrad Chisman. Get ready and watch a swing that even Daly might not be able to replicate:

The Stanwood, Wash., product ended up placing fourth in the Boys 12-13 division.

But he’s certainly No. 1 when it comes to memorable swings.