Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals results

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals took place Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, leading to eight children becoming new national champions.
It was a beautiful Easter Sunday at Augusta National as 80 finalists competed in 10 different divisions separated by age and gender. The day brought a little bit of everything, including this magnificent swing:
What a cool day.
Here’s a look at the results from each division, with each first-place finisher in points earning a national championship:
BOYS 14-15
|Place
|Player
|Hometown
|Drive
|Chip
|Putt
|Total
|1
|*Brendan Valdes
|Orlando, Fla.
|6
|7
|10
|23
|2
|Josh Lavely
|Kewadin, Mich.
|10
|10
|3
|23
|3
|Corey Boerner
|Bloomington, Minn.
|3
|8
|9
|20
|3
|Jay Nimmo
|Benton, Ky.
|8
|4
|8
|20
|5
|Luke Delgobbo
|Fonthill, Ontario
|9
|6
|4
|19
|6
|Kaden Ford
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|4
|9
|5
|18
|7
|Elkim Dondon Bumacod
|Sylmar, Calif.
|7
|2
|6
|15
|8
|Ian Gilligan
|Reno, Nev.
|5
|1
|7
|13
|9
|Drew Wilson
|Potts Camp, Miss.
|2
|3
|2
|7
|9
|Jack Farkas
|Ardmore, Pa.
|1
|5
|1
|7
*won in playoff
GIRLS 14-15
|Place
|Player
|Hometown
|Drive
|Chip
|Putt
|Total
|1
|Katherine Schuster
|Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
|8.5
|9
|7
|24.5
|2
|Jackie Feldman
|Austin, Texas
|4
|10
|9
|23
|3
|Jami Morris
|Cleveland, Ohio
|10
|8
|4
|22
|4
|Megha Ganne
|Holmdel, N.J.
|8.5
|3
|6
|17.5
|5
|Brooke Biermann
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2
|5
|10
|17
|6
|Isabella McCauley
|Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
|6
|2
|8
|16
|7
|Elise Deschaine
|Portland, Ore.
|1
|6
|5
|12
|7
|Mackenzie Mcree
|Tucson, Ariz.
|3
|7
|2
|12
|9
|Loralie Cowart
|Winston, Ga.
|7
|1
|3
|11
|10
|Carla Kay Hickam
|Olive Branch, Miss.
|5
|4
|1
|10
BOYS 12-13
|Place
|Player
|Hometown
|Drive
|Chip
|Putt
|Total
|1
|P.J. Maybank III
|Cheboygan, Mich.
|9
|7
|9
|25
|2
|Treed Huang
|Katy, Texas
|10
|10
|2
|22
|3
|David Wu
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|8
|5
|7
|20
|4
|Conrad Chisman
|Stanwood, Wash.
|4
|4
|10
|18
|5
|J.D. Dintino
|Kansas City, Mo.
|6
|8
|3
|17
|6
|Andrew Ramos
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|3
|3
|8
|14
|6
|Andrew Lim
|Naperville, Ill.
|7
|1
|6
|14
|8
|Holland Giles
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|5
|2
|5
|12
|8
|Lance Hollingshead
|Basking Ridge, N.J.
|2
|9
|1
|12
|10
|Logan Gonzalez
|Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|1
|6
|4
|11
GIRLS 12-13
|Place
|Player
|Hometown
|Drive
|Chip
|Putt
|Total
|1
|Sara Im
|Duluth, Ga.
|9
|7
|10
|26
|2
|Bailey Shoemaker
|West Edmeston, N.Y.
|6
|10
|8
|24
|2
|Kasey Maralack
|Snoqualmie, Wash.
|8
|9
|7
|24
|4
|Allison Cui
|Okemos, Mich.
|10
|3
|6
|19
|5
|Cindy Song
|Waxhaw, N.C.
|5
|4
|9
|18
|6
|Alexandra Gazzoli
|Palm Coast, Fla.
|7
|5
|3
|15
|7
|Victoria Romney
|Draper, Utah
|2
|6
|4
|12
|7
|Ali Mulhall
|Henderson, Nev.
|3
|8
|1
|12
|9
|Allyn Stephens
|Houston, Texas
|1
|2
|5
|8
|10
|Vunnisa Vu
|Maplewood, Minn.
|4
|1
|2
|7
BOYS 10-11
|Place
|Player
|Hometown
|Drive
|Chip
|Putt
|Total
|1
|Tip Price
|Greenville, S.C.
|10
|9
|7
|26
|2
|Sam Udovich
|Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
|8
|7
|9
|24
|3
|Nicholas Gross
|Downingtown, Pa.
|6
|6
|10
|22
|4
|Patmon Malcom
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|7
|8
|5
|20
|5
|Wyatt Nickson
|Abilene, Texas
|3
|10
|3
|16
|6
|Jackson Harris
|Powell, Ohio
|4
|5
|4
|13
|7
|Thomas Bryson
|Lincoln, Neb.
|1
|3
|8
|12
|8
|Sahish Reddy
|Atlanta, Ga.
|5
|4
|2
|11
|8
|Kai Hirayama
|Arcadia, Calif.
|9
|1
|1
|11
|10
|Zach Huang
|Sammamish, Wash.
|2
|2
|6
|10
GIRLS 10-11
|Place
|Player
|Hometown
|Drive
|Chip
|Putt
|Total
|1
|Vanessa Borovilos
|Toronto, Ontario
|8
|10
|6
|24
|2
|Gloria Nip
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|9
|4
|10
|23
|3
|Georgia Bosart
|Clarkston, Mich.
|5
|7
|8
|20
|4
|Sawyer Brockstedt
|Rehoboth, Del.
|7
|8
|4.5
|19.5
|4
|Danica Lundgren
|Austin, Texas
|6
|9
|4.5
|19.5
|6
|Avery Zweig
|McKinney, Texas
|10
|5
|2
|17
|7
|Callia Ward
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|2
|3
|9
|14
|8
|Trinity Beth
|Calvert City, Ky.
|4
|1
|7
|12
|9
|Kate Nakaoka
|Mililani, Hawaii
|3
|2
|3
|8
|9
|Cassie Kennon
|Bandon, Ore.
|1
|6
|1
|8
BOYS 7-9
|Place
|Player
|Hometown
|Drive
|Chip
|Putt
|Total
|1
|Taighan Chea
|Bothell, Wash.
|8
|9
|10
|27
|2
|Miles Russell
|Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
|10
|10
|2
|22
|3
|Luke Parsons
|Salley, S.C.
|7
|6
|8
|21
|4
|Cole Patrick Kim
|La Crescenta, Calif.
|6
|8
|6
|20
|5
|Brady Barnum
|Dublin, Ohio
|9
|5
|5
|19
|6
|Michael Jorski
|Leawood, Kan.
|5
|3
|7
|15
|7
|Thaxton Cheyne
|Canton, Ga.
|1
|4
|9
|14
|8
|Landon Kelly
|Lindsay, Ontario
|2
|7
|4
|13
|9
|Dylan Knox
|Dallas, Texas
|4
|2
|3
|9
|10
|Aidan Antony
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|3
|1
|1
|5
GIRLS 7-9
|Place
|Player
|Hometown
|Drive
|Chip
|Putt
|Total
|1
|Ella June Hannant
|Pikeville, N.C.
|9
|6
|10
|25
|2
|Asterisk Talley
|Chowchilla, Calif.
|4
|9
|9
|22
|3
|Jensi Krampel
|Naples, Fla.
|5
|10
|6
|21
|4
|Julie Waldo
|Prattville, Ala.
|6
|8
|5
|19
|5
|Lily Zhang
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|10
|4
|4
|18
|6
|Evyn Cannon
|Edmond, Okla.
|3
|5
|8
|16
|6
|Aliisa Helminen
|Menasha, Wis.
|8
|1
|7
|16
|8
|Ellie Benson
|Venetia, Pa.
|7
|2
|3
|12
|9
|Anna Fang
|San Diego, Calif.
|1.5
|7
|1
|9.5
|10
|Raylee Bosley
|Friendswood, Texas
|1.5
|3
|2
|6.5
Comments