Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals results

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals took place Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, leading to eight children becoming new national champions.

It was a beautiful Easter Sunday at Augusta National as 80 finalists competed in 10 different divisions separated by age and gender. The day brought a little bit of everything, including this magnificent swing:

What a cool day.

Here’s a look at the results from each division, with each first-place finisher in points earning a national championship:

BOYS 14-15

Place Player Hometown Drive Chip Putt Total 1 *Brendan Valdes Orlando, Fla. 6 7 10 23 2 Josh Lavely Kewadin, Mich. 10 10 3 23 3 Corey Boerner Bloomington, Minn. 3 8 9 20 3 Jay Nimmo Benton, Ky. 8 4 8 20 5 Luke Delgobbo Fonthill, Ontario 9 6 4 19 6 Kaden Ford Colorado Springs, Colo. 4 9 5 18 7 Elkim Dondon Bumacod Sylmar, Calif. 7 2 6 15 8 Ian Gilligan Reno, Nev. 5 1 7 13 9 Drew Wilson Potts Camp, Miss. 2 3 2 7 9 Jack Farkas Ardmore, Pa. 1 5 1 7

*won in playoff

GIRLS 14-15

Place Player Hometown Drive Chip Putt Total 1 Katherine Schuster Kill Devil Hills, N.C. 8.5 9 7 24.5 2 Jackie Feldman Austin, Texas 4 10 9 23 3 Jami Morris Cleveland, Ohio 10 8 4 22 4 Megha Ganne Holmdel, N.J. 8.5 3 6 17.5 5 Brooke Biermann St. Louis, Mo. 2 5 10 17 6 Isabella McCauley Inver Grove Heights, Minn. 6 2 8 16 7 Elise Deschaine Portland, Ore. 1 6 5 12 7 Mackenzie Mcree Tucson, Ariz. 3 7 2 12 9 Loralie Cowart Winston, Ga. 7 1 3 11 10 Carla Kay Hickam Olive Branch, Miss. 5 4 1 10

BOYS 12-13

Place Player Hometown Drive Chip Putt Total 1 P.J. Maybank III Cheboygan, Mich. 9 7 9 25 2 Treed Huang Katy, Texas 10 10 2 22 3 David Wu Winter Garden, Fla. 8 5 7 20 4 Conrad Chisman Stanwood, Wash. 4 4 10 18 5 J.D. Dintino Kansas City, Mo. 6 8 3 17 6 Andrew Ramos Minneapolis, Minn. 3 3 8 14 6 Andrew Lim Naperville, Ill. 7 1 6 14 8 Holland Giles Pinehurst, N.C. 5 2 5 12 8 Lance Hollingshead Basking Ridge, N.J. 2 9 1 12 10 Logan Gonzalez Thousand Oaks, Calif. 1 6 4 11

GIRLS 12-13

Place Player Hometown Drive Chip Putt Total 1 Sara Im Duluth, Ga. 9 7 10 26 2 Bailey Shoemaker West Edmeston, N.Y. 6 10 8 24 2 Kasey Maralack Snoqualmie, Wash. 8 9 7 24 4 Allison Cui Okemos, Mich. 10 3 6 19 5 Cindy Song Waxhaw, N.C. 5 4 9 18 6 Alexandra Gazzoli Palm Coast, Fla. 7 5 3 15 7 Victoria Romney Draper, Utah 2 6 4 12 7 Ali Mulhall Henderson, Nev. 3 8 1 12 9 Allyn Stephens Houston, Texas 1 2 5 8 10 Vunnisa Vu Maplewood, Minn. 4 1 2 7

BOYS 10-11

Place Player Hometown Drive Chip Putt Total 1 Tip Price Greenville, S.C. 10 9 7 26 2 Sam Udovich Inver Grove Heights, Minn. 8 7 9 24 3 Nicholas Gross Downingtown, Pa. 6 6 10 22 4 Patmon Malcom Alpharetta, Ga. 7 8 5 20 5 Wyatt Nickson Abilene, Texas 3 10 3 16 6 Jackson Harris Powell, Ohio 4 5 4 13 7 Thomas Bryson Lincoln, Neb. 1 3 8 12 8 Sahish Reddy Atlanta, Ga. 5 4 2 11 8 Kai Hirayama Arcadia, Calif. 9 1 1 11 10 Zach Huang Sammamish, Wash. 2 2 6 10

GIRLS 10-11

Place Player Hometown Drive Chip Putt Total 1 Vanessa Borovilos Toronto, Ontario 8 10 6 24 2 Gloria Nip Port St. Lucie, Fla. 9 4 10 23 3 Georgia Bosart Clarkston, Mich. 5 7 8 20 4 Sawyer Brockstedt Rehoboth, Del. 7 8 4.5 19.5 4 Danica Lundgren Austin, Texas 6 9 4.5 19.5 6 Avery Zweig McKinney, Texas 10 5 2 17 7 Callia Ward Albuquerque, N.M. 2 3 9 14 8 Trinity Beth Calvert City, Ky. 4 1 7 12 9 Kate Nakaoka Mililani, Hawaii 3 2 3 8 9 Cassie Kennon Bandon, Ore. 1 6 1 8

BOYS 7-9

Place Player Hometown Drive Chip Putt Total 1 Taighan Chea Bothell, Wash. 8 9 10 27 2 Miles Russell Jacksonville Beach, Fla. 10 10 2 22 3 Luke Parsons Salley, S.C. 7 6 8 21 4 Cole Patrick Kim La Crescenta, Calif. 6 8 6 20 5 Brady Barnum Dublin, Ohio 9 5 5 19 6 Michael Jorski Leawood, Kan. 5 3 7 15 7 Thaxton Cheyne Canton, Ga. 1 4 9 14 8 Landon Kelly Lindsay, Ontario 2 7 4 13 9 Dylan Knox Dallas, Texas 4 2 3 9 10 Aidan Antony Milwaukee, Wis. 3 1 1 5

GIRLS 7-9